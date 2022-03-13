Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. gasoline prices edge lower after hitting record high last week

03/13/2022 | 02:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
High gasoline prices at a

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. gasoline prices at the pump edged lower over the weekend after reaching all-time highs last week following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Retail gasoline prices fell for the second straight day on Sunday to $4.325 per gallon, below a record of $4.331 hit on Friday, according to American Automobile Association data. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February has roiled energy markets worldwide since, bringing more expensive fuel costs to motorists who have also been hit by higher inflation.

Oil markets have been volatile recently. Global benchmark Brent crude futures rose to $139.13 per barrel last Monday, the highest since 2008. They then plummeted to as low as $105.60 per barrel on Wednesday.

"It appears for now that retail prices have caught up to the rise and oil and are now falling on the big drop in oil that occurred on Wednesday and Thursday," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"However, there may be slight increases down the road if oil prices edge higher."

Analysts consider $4 a gallon to be a psychological trigger for consumers filling up at the pump that results in cost considerations for motorists.

Last week, many U.S. and Canadian motorists were already thinking of ways to cut other expenses to pay for fuel.

Even with prices edging down, consumer sentiment is unlikely to rise, said Devin Gladden, AAA's manager for federal affairs.

"Consumers are looking at the long-term impact, which is going to be an expensive summer."

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Stephanie Kelly


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.91% 112.34 Delayed Quote.40.15%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 2.72% 928.5117 Delayed Quote.40.27%
WTI 1.56% 109.14 Delayed Quote.42.67%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:19pU.S. gasoline prices edge lower after hitting record high last week
RE
02:19pChina faces consequences if it helps Russia evade sanctions over Ukraine - Sullivan
RE
02:19pChina faces consequences if it helps Russia evade sanctions over Ukraine - Sullivan
RE
02:10pRussian strike on base brings Ukraine war close to NATO's border
RE
01:56pKremlin says next Russia-Ukraine talks to take place Monday
RE
01:20pBenedict Cumberbatch says he hopes to house Ukrainian refugees
RE
01:06pGlitzy London red carpet returns for BAFTA Awards
RE
12:58pTens of thousands protest in Berlin against war in Ukraine
RE
12:45pRussian default no longer 'improbable', but no trigger for global financial crisis- IMF
RE
12:39pUkraine says power has been restored to Chernobyl power station
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russian strike on base brings Ukraine war close to NATO's border
2Wall St Week Ahead-Investors jump into commodities while keeping eye on..
3JD.com Announces the Proposed Acquisition of Deppon Logistics Co., Ltd ..
4U.S. rushing $200 million worth of weapons for Ukraine's defense agains..
5Britons to get 350 pounds a month to open homes to Ukraine refugees

HOT NEWS