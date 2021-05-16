U.S. gasoline shortage eases, but pumps dry in some areas

May 16 (Reuters) - Gasoline shortages that have plagued the
U.S. East Coast over the last week slowly eased on Sunday as the
country's largest fuel pipeline network recovered from a
crippling cyberattack.
The six-day closure of Colonial Pipeline's 5,500-mile
(8,900-km) system was the most disruptive cyberattack on record,
preventing millions of barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel
from reaching fuel tanks throughout the eastern United States.
Thousands of gas stations ran dry as supplies failed to
arrive and drivers fearing a prolonged outage filled tanks and
jerry cans. Refiners and fuel distributors are racing to recover
before the Memorial Day holiday weekend at the end of May, the
traditional start of the peak-demand summer driving season.
"Colonial Pipeline is currently shipping at normal rates,
based on shipper nominations," company spokesman Eric
Abercrombie said in an email.
"It will take some time for the supply chain to fully catch
up."
In Washington, D.C., about 80% of stations were still empty,
according to tracking firm GasBuddy.
Elsewhere, more than half of the stations were still out in
North Carolina, while less than half of stations were without
fuel in South Carolina, Maryland, Virginia and Georgia, GasBuddy
data showed.
U.S. gasoline demand on Saturday dropped nearly 15% from a
week earlier, according to GasBuddy, as drivers pulled back on
fuel hoarding.
Widespread panic buying even caused shortages in some areas
not served by the pipeline.
Average nationwide gasoline prices are at their highest
since 2014, with a gallon of regular unleaded at $3.044 on
Sunday, up from $3.042 the previous day and $2.96 a week ago,
according to the American Automobile Association.
'GETTING BETTER'
Overall outages stood at 12,870 stations, down from 13,450
on Saturday and a peak of more than 16,000, said Patrick De
Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, as drivers reduced
panic buying and stations replenished supplies. There are around
150,000 gas stations in the United States, the world's largest
oil consumer.
"Every day gasoline supplies are getting better as Colonial
operates at capacity and additional oil tankers from the Gulf
Coast make their way to the East Coast," said Andy Lipow of
Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.
Citgo and Valero were among the refiners
to receive Jones Act waivers to ship fuel on waterborne vessels
from the U.S. Gulf Coast to help ease the East Coast's fuel
crunch.
Operators of the Colonial system, which transports 100
million gallons of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel daily to East
Coast markets from Texas refineries, began resuming operations
on Wednesday following the six-day outage.
Alpharetta, Georgia-based Colonial said it would resume its
regular nomination process to allocate capacity to companies
that use the line on Monday.
DarkSide, the group blamed for attacking Colonial Pipeline
systems, has said it recently hacked four other
companies.
Bloomberg News and the New York Times said Colonial paid
nearly $5 million to DarkSide hackers, but the company has not
confirmed the ransom demand or the payment.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney and Stephanie Kelly in New York;
Editing by Simon Webb, Lisa Shumaker and Paul Simao)