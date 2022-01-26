Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. goods trade deficit hits record high; retail inventories surge

01/26/2022 | 11:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Cyber Monday operations at Amazon fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened to a record high in December as imports increased for a fifth straight month amid strong domestic demand, suggesting that trade likely remained a drag on economic growth in the fourth quarter.

But imports are helping to replenish depleted inventories, with the report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday showing strong restocking at retailers and wholesalers last month. Solid inventory accumulation likely offset the impact on gross domestic product from the larger trade gap, prompting some economists to raise their growth estimates for the last quarter.

"Strong demand and shifting consumer preferences during the pandemic led to a surge in imports that continues to outstrip exports and is contributing to all-time highs in the deficit," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics in White Plains, New York.

The goods trade deficit rose 3.0% to an all-time high of $101.0 billion last month. It was also the first time that the deficit breached the $100 billion threshold. The rebuilding for inventories could keep the goods trade deficit wide at least through the first half of this year.

Goods imports increased 2.0% to $258.3 billion, likely as the backlog at ports continued to be cleared. The increase in imports was driven by capital goods, motor vehicles and consumer goods. But imports of food and industrial supplies declined.

Goods exports rose 1.4% to $157.3 billion. There were increases in exports of consumer goods, industrial supplies and motor vehicles. Capital goods exports also rose, but food exports tumbled.

The report was published ahead of Thursday's advance fourth-quarter GDP data. Trade has subtracted from GDP growth for five straight quarters. According to a Reuters survey of economists, the economy likely grew at a 5.5% annualized rate last quarter, an acceleration from the third quarter's 2.3% pace.

Inventory investment likely accounted for much of the anticipated acceleration in GDP growth last quarter. Growth last year is expected to have been the strongest since 1984.

The Commerce Department report showed retail inventories shot up 4.4% in December after increasing 2.0% in November. Inventories of motor vehicles and parts jumped 6.8% after rising 4.3% in November. They had been hampered by a global semi-conductor shortage, which has undercut motor vehicle production.

Retail inventories excluding motor vehicles accelerated 3.6% after rising 1.2% in November. This component goes into the calculation of GDP growth.

GROWTH ESTIMATES RAISED

Economists at JPMorgan raised their fourth-quarter GDP growth estimate to a 7.5% rate from a 7.0% pace. IHS Markit lifted its forecast 1.3 percentage points to a 7.4% rate.

The data published on Wednesday is unadjusted for inflation, which presents a bit of uncertainty about the inventory investment estimate in Thursday's snapshot of fourth-quarter GDP.

"But the data in hand signal that the real inventory buildup in the fourth quarter was substantial," said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York. "While inventories should be very supportive for GDP growth in the fourth quarter, we think this buildup presents a downside risk to our first quarter real GDP forecast of a 1.5% rate."

Inventories at wholesalers increased 2.1% last month after advancing 1.7% in November. There were increases in stocks of both durable and nondurable goods.

Inventory accumulation had been constrained by COVID-19-related global shortages, and the solid increases over the last two months offer hope that the worst of the supply chain disruptions was behind.

"It will likely take time for the supply-chain issues to ease, which could keep U.S. goods inflation elevated," said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

There was also some encouraging news on the housing market, with another report from the Commerce Department showing new home sales soaring 11.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 811,000 units in December, the highest level since March.

The outlook for the housing market is, however, uncertain amid expensive building materials, labor shortages and rising mortgage rates.

"Demand should remain strong, but supply is expected to increase only gradually and the runup in prices prior to December along with the more recent rise in mortgage rates will sideline many prospective buyers," said Nancy Vanden Houten, a U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By Lucia Mutikani


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 2.18% 149.53 Delayed Quote.-7.46%
MOODY'S CORPORATION 3.07% 335.09 Delayed Quote.-16.78%
SILVER -0.44% 23.763 Delayed Quote.2.82%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:58aExplainer-Weakest link? Why Russian gas puts Europe in a bind over Ukraine
RE
11:57aWall St surges ahead of Fed policy decision; Microsoft shines
RE
11:49aCOVID-19 cases at highest ever in Americas -regional health agency
RE
11:48aAnthem warns of elevated COVID costs in first quarter on Omicron surge
RE
11:46aU.S. goods trade deficit hits record high; retail inventories surge
RE
11:46aPeru reports small new oil leak during clean-up of prior spill
RE
11:43aU.S. ambassador to Moscow arrives at Russia's Foreign Ministry - Kommersant
RE
11:43aU.s. ambassador to russia has arrived at russia's foreign minist…
RE
11:42aQUOTES-Top Bank of Canada officials speak after rate decision
RE
11:41aActivist Legion Partners returned 35% in 2021
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, IBM, Meta, Moderna, Netflix...
2Wall St surges ahead of Fed policy decision; Microsoft shines
3Investors seek refuge in China as Fed, inflation roil other markets
4Wall Street rebounds ahead of Fed, oil gains on Russia-Ukraine
5Nokia Oyj : and GlobalConnect demonstrate 600G transmission using PSE-V..

HOT NEWS