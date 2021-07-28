U.S. goods trade deficit widens in June

The goods trade deficit increased 3.5% to $91.2 billion last month, the Commerce Department said in Wednesday. The report was published ahead of Thursday's advance second-quarter gross domestic product data.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, the economy likely grew at a robust 8.5% annualized rate last quarter, an acceleration from the first quarter's 6.4% pace. The anticipated growth pace in the second quarter would be the fastest since 1983 and could mark a peak in the current cycle.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Dan Burns)