Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. goods trade deficit widens; inventories rise

07/28/2021 | 10:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are unloaded from a ship at a container terminal at the Port of Long Beach-Port of Los Angeles complex, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Los Angeles

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit in goods increased in June as imports continued to rise amid strong economic activity, suggesting trade likely remained a drag on growth in the second quarter.

The U.S. economy has rebounded more quickly from the pandemic compared to its global rivals, thanks to massive fiscal stimulus, low interest rates and vaccinations against COVID-19. But bottlenecks in the supply chain have hampered manufacturers' ability to boost production, drawing in more imports.

"The widening in the advance nominal goods deficit in June is further evidence that net exports will be a drag on second- quarter GDP," said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

The goods trade deficit increased 3.5% to $91.2 billion last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Imports of goods advanced 1.5% to $236.7 billion. There were increases in imports of food, industrial supplies and capital goods.

But imports of motor vehicles and consumer goods fell. While that could hint at a possible moderation in consumer spending in the months ahead, the drop could reflect a global shortage of semiconductors, which has weighed on the production of motor vehicles and some household appliances.

Goods exports rose 0.3% to $145.5 billion, amid a sharp decline in food shipments. Capital goods exports also slipped. But the nation exported more motor vehicles and consumer goods.

The report was published ahead of Thursday's advance second-quarter gross domestic product data.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, the economy likely grew at a robust 8.5% annualized rate last quarter, an acceleration from the first quarter's 6.4% pace. The anticipated growth pace in the second quarter would be the fastest since 1983 and could mark a peak in the current cycle.

Some of the imports last month were used to replenish inventories at wholesalers and retailers, which could soften the drag on GDP growth from trade.

The Commerce Department reported wholesale inventories increased 0.8% last month after rising 1.3% in May. Stocks at retailers gained 0.3% after dropping 0.8% in May. Retail inventories excluding autos, which go into the calculation of GDP, climbed 0.6% after advancing 0.9% in May.

Business inventories were drawn down in the first quarter.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Dan Burns and Andrea Ricci)

By Lucia Mutikani


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:40aRobinhood's meme stock status fuels IPO uncertainty
RE
10:38aKenya central bank holds main lending rate at 7.0%
RE
10:35aGeneral Dynamics profit beats on higher sales, raises guidance
RE
10:29aVonovia says keeps options open on Deutsche Wohnen as it raises stake
RE
10:26aCanada's Loblaw beats revenue, profit estimates on robust grocery demand
RE
10:24aTSX flat as glum Shopify forecast outweighs strong Loblaw earnings
RE
10:22aAfter six worker deaths at Georgia chicken plant, U.S. issues $1 million in fines
RE
10:22aU.S. goods trade deficit widens; inventories rise
RE
10:20aGSK more upbeat on profits and COVID, investors not sure
RE
10:19aBunge lifts profit outlook as food and fuel demand for vegetable oil grows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : ANALYSIS-NO GAIN WITHOUT PAIN: Why China's reform push must hurt investors
2International investor concerns mount over China's tech rout
3Deutsche Bank optimistic on revenues after profit beat
4THE LATEST FROM LONDON: A flurry of corporate results
5BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : Investor focus locks on Fed as China rout slows

HOT NEWS