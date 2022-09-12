U.S. government cuts corn, soy supply view on harvest setbacks

CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean supplies
will fall to multi-year lows as hot and dry weather during
August in western growing areas cut into the harvest potential
for both crops, the government said on Monday.
The U.S. Agriculture Department cut its outlook for U.S.
corn end stocks in the 2022/23 to a 10-year-low of 1.219 billion
bushels, from 1.388 billion. Soybean supplies were seen at a
seven-year low, of 200 million bushels.
The world was counting on massive U.S. production this fall,
to help make up for diminished grain exports from war-torn
Ukraine. Though recent Black Sea-area shipments of grain have
flowed into the global market in recent weeks, continued
geopolitical unrest and supply chain uncertainty has sent
ructions through the futures market in the past week.
Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures surged after
the report was released, with the most-active contract up 4.2%
and on pace for its biggest daily gain in 2-1/2 months. Corn
futures rallied to their highest since June 28.
"The bean yield came in well below the low-end of
expectation" and that, along with USDA's drop in harvested
soybean acres, is what is giving soy futures its strength today,
said Ted Seifried, vice president of Zaner Group.
Farmers will likely harvest a corn crop of 13.944 billion
bushels, based on an average yield of 172.5 bushels per acre,
the USDA said in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and
Demand Estimates report. If realized, that would be the smallest
U.S. harvest in three years.
Soybean harvest was pegged at 4.378 billion bushels, with
average yields seen at 50.5 bushels per acre.
Analysts had been expecting a corn production figure of
14.088 billion bushels, based on a yield of 172.5, according to
the average of estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts. Average
trade forecasts for soybean production and yield were 4.496
billion bushels and 51.5, respectively.
