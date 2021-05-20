Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. government forecasts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

05/20/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, May 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Thursday forecast an above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which is already off to an early start with a storm expected to form off Bermuda this week.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast between three and five major hurricanes, with sustained winds of at least 111 miles per hour (178 kph), will form in 2021.

Between six and 10 hurricanes with winds of at least 74 mph (119 kph) were expected out of 13-20 tropical storms in 2021, NOAA forecasters said. Tropical storms have winds of at least 39 mph (63 kph).

The average for tropical cyclones in the Atlantic between 1991 and 2020 are three major hurricanes, seven hurricanes and 14 tropical storms. The average increased after NOAA shifted the 30-year period used to set the averages earlier this year.

The 2020 hurricane season was the most active on record producing 31 cyclones, of which 30 were named tropical storms.

Academic and commercial meteorologists have also predicted an above-average season for 2021, but not as busy as 2020 because of an end to the LaNina system that promotes storm formation.

Although the hurricane season officially begins on June 1 and continues through Nov. 30, tropical storms in May like the one forming in the Atlantic this week are not unusual.

There have been 19 named storms in May since 1950, according to Philip Klotzbach, who leads Atlantic hurricane season forecasting at Colorado State University.

“In recent years, we've had quite a few storms form prior to June 1,” Klotzbach said. “Since 2015, we've had at least one named storm form prior to June 1 each year.” (Reporting by Erwin Seba, additional reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:39pElliott-backed Triple Flag steady in market debut after Canada's biggest mining IPO in 9 years
RE
01:35pSnap plans new video editing app, features for content creators
RE
01:33pAIRLINES FOR AMERICA AIR TRANSPORT ASSOCIATION O  : U.S. Airlines Applaud Introduction of Sustainable Skies Act
PU
01:26pU.S. government forecasts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season
RE
01:20pBiden administration sets Senate Nord Stream 2 briefing after pushback on sanctions waivers
RE
01:20pUltFone Celebrates its One-Year Anniversary with Giveaways and Online Surprises
SE
01:19pPRAGUE STOCK EXCHANGE  : CEZ's new strategy response to energy market situation - analysts
PU
01:15pU.S. lawmakers to propose tax credit for sustainable aviation fuel
RE
01:15pU.S. lawmakers to propose tax credit for sustainable aviation fuel
RE
01:11pKohl's warns of margin pressure, shares tumble 12%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks climb with tech shares, Treasury yields fall, cryptos bounce
2Crypto recovery rally fades as Treasury proposal weighs on gains
3Dollar comes down from Fed minutes high
4FTSE 100 : Industrials push FTSE 100 higher; Trainline slumps
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Every second counts as startups race to deliver fresh food

HOT NEWS