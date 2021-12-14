Log in
U.S. government likely to request more COVID-19 testing funds

12/14/2021 | 01:20pm EST
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration is likely to request additional funds from Congress for COVID-19 testing, depending on the severity of the Omicron variant https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/omicron-poses-very-high-global-risk-data-severity-limited-who-2021-12-13, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra said on Tuesday.

The department has $10 billion left in federal relief funds for testing from the $50 billion made available by Congress back in March, but will probably need more, Becerra said at a meeting with reporters.

"Are we going to have more than $10 billion dollars' worth of needs and costs? COVID, especially regarding testing, there's a strong chance we will, depending on, again, where Omicron takes us," he said.

Becerra said he did not know whether additional funds are needed because health officials cannot yet predict the eventual impact of Omicron.

"If we have Omicron the way we have Delta? You can sort of see where this goes. The president said we've got to just stay ahead of this. So we don't want to be asking Congress for money after we know we need it."

As part of Biden's strategy to fight the Omicron and Delta variants over the winter, the government is requiring private health insurers to reimburse their 150 million customers for the cost of over-the-counter and at-home COVID-19 tests starting in January. The government will not reimburse the insurers, a White House official said.

The United States will purchase more antiviral treatments in the coming months to address the spread of Omicron, Becerra said, adding that details will be announced soon.

"In terms of therapeutics ... we are beefing up," he said. "We're trying to see what Omicron does in terms of these different therapeutics and what could work, and we are ginning up, we're preparing. Stay tuned for announcements on where we will go, and it's all being dialed as we speak." (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
