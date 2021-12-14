U.S. government likely to request more COVID-19 testing funds

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's
administration is likely to request additional funds from
Congress for COVID-19 testing, depending on the severity of the
Omicron variant https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/omicron-poses-very-high-global-risk-data-severity-limited-who-2021-12-13,
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra said
on Tuesday.
The department has $10 billion left in federal relief funds
for testing from the $50 billion made available by Congress back
in March, but will probably need more, Becerra said at a meeting
with reporters.
"Are we going to have more than $10 billion dollars' worth
of needs and costs? COVID, especially regarding testing, there's
a strong chance we will, depending on, again, where Omicron
takes us," he said.
Becerra said he did not know whether additional funds are
needed because health officials cannot yet predict the eventual
impact of Omicron.
"If we have Omicron the way we have Delta? You can sort of
see where this goes. The president said we've got to just stay
ahead of this. So we don't want to be asking Congress for money
after we know we need it."
As part of Biden's strategy to fight the Omicron and Delta
variants over the winter, the government is requiring private
health insurers to reimburse their 150 million customers for the
cost of over-the-counter and at-home COVID-19 tests starting in
January. The government will not reimburse the insurers, a White
House official said.
The United States will purchase more antiviral treatments in
the coming months to address the spread of Omicron, Becerra
said, adding that details will be announced soon.
"In terms of therapeutics ... we are beefing up," he said.
"We're trying to see what Omicron does in terms of these
different therapeutics and what could work, and we are ginning
up, we're preparing. Stay tuned for announcements on where we
will go, and it's all being dialed as we speak."
