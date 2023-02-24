Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. govt clears F-35 engine deliveries after safety concerns addressed

02/24/2023 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Raytheon Technologies Corp said on Friday the U.S. government has cleared its Pratt and Whitney unit to resume deliveries of its F-135 engine for the F-35 fighter jet, after a halt was put in place in December following the discovery of a safety concern.

The F-35 Joint Program Office said in a statement its engineers worked alongside Pratt & Whitney and Lockheed Martin to develop "mitigations for a rare system phenomenon involving harmonic resonance to develop a path forward for safe operation of the F135 in flight".

"The actions the government and industry team are taking will ensure incorporation of mitigation measures that will fully address/resolve this rare phenomenon in impacted F135 engines," it added.

The JPO also said the government was working on drawing up instructions for safely resuming flight operations for impacted and new production aircraft. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HARMONIC INC. -1.72% 13.18 Delayed Quote.2.37%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 0.28% 480.4 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION -0.02% 99.62 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pHouse select committee seeks answers from FBI on China police 'outposts'
RE
05:49pU.S. govt clears F-35 engine deliveries after safety concerns addressed
RE
05:40pDebate grows among Lula's team over Brazil fuel tax policy
RE
05:40pEuro Lost 1.39% to $1.0547 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Gains 1.76% to 136.46 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pUS 2022 power plant emissions fell on switch from coal to gas -EPA
RE
05:38pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle consolidate after hitting new contract high
RE
05:36pUtilities Down on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:35pGlobal stocks fall, U.S. yields rise after strong economic data
RE
05:35pCommunications Services Down on Flight From Risk -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nagarro with weekly loss of over a quarter
2Elon Musk's challenge: Stay ahead of the competition
3U.S. consumer spending surges in January; inflation accelerates
4BrainChip Holdings Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
5Analyst recommendations: Domino's Pizza, Imax, Moderna, W.W. Grainger....

HOT NEWS