U.S. govt clears F-35 engine deliveries after safety concerns addressed

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Raytheon Technologies Corp
said on Friday the U.S. government has cleared its Pratt and
Whitney unit to resume deliveries of its F-135 engine for the
F-35 fighter jet, after a halt was put in place in December
following the discovery of a safety concern.
The F-35 Joint Program Office said in a statement its
engineers worked alongside Pratt & Whitney and Lockheed Martin
to develop "mitigations for a rare system phenomenon
involving harmonic resonance to develop a path forward for safe
operation of the F135 in flight".
"The actions the government and industry team are taking
will ensure incorporation of mitigation measures that will fully
address/resolve this rare phenomenon in impacted F135 engines,"
it added.
The JPO also said the government was working on drawing up
instructions for safely resuming flight operations for impacted
and new production aircraft.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru)