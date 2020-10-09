U.S. govt simplifies forgiveness process for smallest pandemic aid loans

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will greatly
simplify the process by which borrowers of a
$525-billion-pandemic-relief fund do not have to repay some of
the smallest loans, the Department of Treasury said.
In a statement issued late on Thursday, the Department of
Treasury said businesses that borrowed $50,000 or less from the
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) can sign a one-page document
attesting that the money was spent as required by the program
and the loans will be forgiven, meaning taxpayers’ dollars will
be used to pay for them.
Introduced in April to help companies weather the economic
shutdown brought on by COVID-19, the PPP was responsible for
5.21 million loans ranging from less than $50,000 each to more
than $5 million. The rules stipulated that businesses with
limited financing options could seek a loan that would later be
fully forgiven if at least 60 percent was spent on payroll -
with the rest going to meeting expenses such as rent, interest
on mortgage or utilities.
Banks and businesses have complained that the forgiveness
process for PPP loans, which started this month, is too onerous.
According to a September report by the Government
Accountability Office, a watchdog for the U.S. Congress, a loan
forgiveness application could take some borrowers 15 hours to
complete, and a complex application could take a bank 50-75
hours to review.
The Consumer Bankers Association, a trade group, welcomed
the latest measure, but said there was more work to do.
“It is apparent Congressional action is needed for the true
streamlined forgiveness mom-and-pop businesses need,” it said in
a statement.
