Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. grains recover but on track for weekly fall

09/02/2022 | 12:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures were set for a weekly fall, even as prices edged higher on Friday after falling sharply in the previous session amid mounting concerns about a global economic slowdown.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.8% to $8.01 a bushel as of 0342 GMT, but was down 0.5% for the week.

Soybeans gained 0.6% to $14.03 a bushel, but were down nearly 4% for the week. Meanwhile, corn was up 0.4% at $6.60-3/4 a bushel, and was down 0.5% on a weekly basis.

"Trading volumes have been slow this week as grains grind lower. Technically the ag markets look exhausted and are due for a correction as we get into the thick of North Hemisphere harvest," said Craig Turner, a grain broker with StoneX, in a research note.

"The export market remains active with Japan buying 95,000 tonnes of milling wheat (27,000 from Canada) and South Korea buying 63,000 tonnes of Australia feed wheat."

Japan, the world's sixth-largest wheat importer, bought 95,497 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in regular tenders that closed on Thursday.

South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) also purchased about 63,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from Australia in a private deal on Wednesday without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Thursday.

Looking ahead, worries about shipments from the war-torn Ukraine could provide further support to grains futures.

A cargo vessel carrying more than 3,000 tonnes of corn from Ukraine drifted aground in Istanbul on Thursday, halting shipping on Turkey's Bosphorus strait in the first such incident since a United Nations-brokered export deal in July.

Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, wheat, soyoil and soybean futures contracts on Thursday and were net even in soymeal futures, traders said.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -2.23% 658.75 End-of-day quote.13.57%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.49% 545.9236 Real-time Quote.13.02%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.65% 557.3195 Real-time Quote.6.22%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.68% 451.2 End-of-day quote.11.46%
VESSEL CO., LTD. -3.75% 6410 End-of-day quote.80.56%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -3.92% 777.25 End-of-day quote.4.96%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:03aBiden and South Africa's Ramaphosa to hold talks at White House on Sept. 16
RE
01:02aAmid US retail gloom, Uniqlo shines on COVID-triggered revamp
RE
01:00aTAKE FIVE : ECB - to hike big or really big
RE
01:00aMORNING BID-Holed up
RE
01:00aFed's job-friendly 'soft landing' hinges on history not repeating
RE
12:58aAngolan opposition seeks annulment of Aug. 24 election
RE
12:58aIndonesia seeks G20 buy-in for energy transition agenda
RE
12:45aShanghai base metals set for weekly losses as demand outlook darkens
RE
12:41aDollar/yen up 0.1% to new 24-year high of 140.35…
RE
12:39aAnalysis-Bond bear market? 'Worst year in history' for asset as inflation bites
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
2PTT Global Chemical : Together to Net Zero An international symposium b..
3Slower, but still strong U.S. job growth expected in August
4Chinese Electric Vehicle Stocks Slide Following August Delivery Reports
5Grain ship from Ukraine towed to anchorage in Istanbul, traffic reopene..

HOT NEWS