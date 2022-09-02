U.S. grains recover but on track for weekly fall

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and
soybean futures were set for a weekly fall, even as prices edged
higher on Friday after falling sharply in the previous session
amid mounting concerns about a global economic slowdown.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) rose 0.8% to $8.01 a bushel as of 0342 GMT, but was
down 0.5% for the week.
Soybeans gained 0.6% to $14.03 a bushel, but were down
nearly 4% for the week. Meanwhile, corn was up 0.4% at
$6.60-3/4 a bushel, and was down 0.5% on a weekly basis.
"Trading volumes have been slow this week as grains grind
lower. Technically the ag markets look exhausted and are due for
a correction as we get into the thick of North Hemisphere
harvest," said Craig Turner, a grain broker with StoneX, in a
research note.
"The export market remains active with Japan buying 95,000
tonnes of milling wheat (27,000 from Canada) and South Korea
buying 63,000 tonnes of Australia feed wheat."
Japan, the world's sixth-largest wheat importer, bought
95,497 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and
Canada in regular tenders that closed on Thursday.
South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) also purchased
about 63,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced
from Australia in a private deal on Wednesday without issuing an
international tender, European traders said on Thursday.
Looking ahead, worries about shipments from the war-torn
Ukraine could provide further support to grains futures.
A cargo vessel carrying more than 3,000 tonnes of corn from
Ukraine drifted aground in Istanbul on Thursday, halting
shipping on Turkey's Bosphorus strait in the first such incident
since a United Nations-brokered export deal in July.
Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade
corn, wheat, soyoil and soybean futures contracts on Thursday
and were net even in soymeal futures, traders said.
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and
Uttaresh.V)