Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. grants temporary deportation relief to immigrants from Cameroon

04/17/2022 | 03:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The seal of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is seen after a news conference near the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S., as U.S. authorities accelerate removal of migrants at border with Mexico, in Del Rio

(Reuters) - The Biden administration will grant temporary deportation relief and work permits to Cameroonians living in the United States due to the ongoing conflict between government forces and armed separatists in that country, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Friday.

The decision will apply to Cameroonians residing in the United States by April 14 and last a period of 18 months, DHS said. An estimated 12,000 Cameroonians will be eligible for the status, according to the department.

President Joe Biden has championed the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program, which grants immigrants who cannot return to their countries safely due to extraordinary circumstances, such as violent conflict or natural disasters, the ability to stay and work in the United States.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas cited the conflict and a rise in attacks in Cameroon by the Islamist group Boko Haram in a statement announcing the move.

Violence against the armed forces in the western regions of Cameroon has intensified over the past year as Anglophone separatists fighting the French-speaking government increase their use of explosive devices.

In late 2020 and early 2021, Reuters spoke to more than a half dozen Cameroonian asylum seekers when they had been deported back to their country after losing U.S. immigration court cases. While all declined to be named, they told similar stories of having their identity documents confiscated by the government after returning to Cameroon, and several were in hiding, fearing retaliation from local authorities.

A February Human Rights Watch report https://www.hrw.org/news/2022/02/10/us-deported-cameroonian-asylum-seekers-suffer-serious-harm#:~:text=US:%20Deported%20Cameroonian%20Asylum%20Seekers%20Suffer%20Serious%20Harm,-Flawed%20Asylum%20Denials&text=(Washington%2C%20DC)%20%E2%80%93%20Cameroonian,in%20a%20report%20released%20today documented dozens of cases of Cameroonian authorities subjecting asylum seekers deported by the United States to human rights violations such as arbitrary arrest and torture between 2019 and 2021.

Biden, a Democrat, has greatly expanded TPS enrollment, which his predecessor, Republican then-President Donald Trump, largely sought to wind down.

(Reporting by Kristina Cooke and Mica Rosenberg; Additional reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington; Editing by Aurora Ellis, Raju Gopalakrishnan and Jonathan Oatis)

By Kristina Cooke and Mica Rosenberg


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:30aReuters-schedule/…
RE
05:30aReuters-schedule/…
RE
05:29aUkraine has asked G7 for $50 bln to cover budget deficit, says senior official
RE
05:24aTunisia says countries offer help to tackle impact of fuel ship's sinking
RE
04:37aIndian police arrest 14 after communal clashes in New Delhi
RE
04:37aIndian police arrest 14 after communal clashes in New Delhi
RE
04:34aRussia demands Ukrainian surrender in Mariupol
RE
04:20aPakistan says cross-border attacks from Afghanistan have increased
RE
04:16aFour Philippine presidential candidates, including Pacquiao, won't quit race
RE
03:55aU.S. grants temporary deportation relief to immigrants from Cameroon
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Russia demands Ukrainian surrender in Mariupol
3Shanghai targets lockdown turning point by Wednesday - sources
4New EU sanctions on Russia to target Sberbank, Commission head tells pa..
5Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

HOT NEWS