U.S. green groups urge Biden to shun cabinet picks with oil ties

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. environmental activists
are heaping pressure on Democratic president-elect Joe Biden to
avoid cabinet appointees with fossil fuel ties, with one group
on Tuesday slamming his pick of a congressman who received
donations from the oil and gas industry.
The pressure reflects the environmental lobby's desire to
push the incoming administration to take aggressive measures to
combat climate change, after outgoing Republican President
Donald Trump downplayed global warming and rolled back green
regulation hampering the drilling industry.
"Today feels like a betrayal," said Sunrise Movement
president Varshini Prakash, reacting to Biden's appointment of
Cedric Richmond as director of the White House Office of Public
Engagement, a role that liaises with outside groups such as
activists.
Richmond, a Louisiana congressman, was a co-chair of Biden's
presidential campaign and, according to Open Secrets which keeps
a database of political funding records, has received $340,750
from oil and gas companies since 2007. Richmond did not
immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Separately, Greenpeace and 75 other climate and
environmental justice groups on Monday had issued a statement
urging Biden not to select Ernest Moniz, who served as energy
secretary under President Barack Obama, for his cabinet.
Moniz, an MIT-trained nuclear physicist, has been a vocal
advocate for the continued use of natural gas and nuclear energy
to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. He has also championed
the deployment of carbon capture and storage technology that
could be used to reduce the climate footprint of fossil
fuel-fired power plants.
Moniz did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for
comment.
Progressive groups including Justice Democrats and the
Progressive Change Institute have sent their own lists of
proposed cabinet appointments, including for roles not typically
used to enact climate policies such as Treasury and Agriculture
secretary.
