Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. hails 'new era' with ASEAN

05/14/2022 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: "We are launching a new era..."

U.S. President Joe Biden hosted Southeast Asian leaders in Washington on Friday and hailed a new era in relations.

While Russia's invasion of Ukraine was on the agenda of the two-day summit, Biden wanted to show that Washington remains focused on the Indo-Pacific region and the long-term challenge of its main competitor, China.

"If you look around the world, all the challenges we are facing, the ASEAN/US partnership is critical to meeting the moment we find ourselves in history right now."

It was the first time leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations had gathered as a group in Washington, and it's their first meeting hosted by a U.S. president since 2016.

During the summit, Biden's administration promised $150 million in initiatives for the region, ranging from infrastructure to security, pandemic preparedness and clean energy.

The two sides also committed to deepening their relationship in a joint 28-point "vision statement".

In her speech, Vice President Kamala Harris said the U.S. would be in the region for generations.

She also stressed the need to maintain freedom of the seas, which the U.S. has said is challenged by China.

Among the new commitments from the U.S. are plans to deploy a Coast Guard vessel to the region.

"The United States and ASEAN have shared a vision for this region. And together we will guard against threats to international rules and norms. To that end, one of the main topics of our lunch will be maritime security. We stand with our allies and partners in defending the maritimes rules-based order which includes freedom of navigation and international law."

Neither Harris nor Biden mentioned China by name.

While ASEAN countries share many U.S. concerns about China's assertiveness, they remain cautious due to their strong economic ties with the country.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:33aTunisia raises domestic electricity and gas prices
RE
04:15aIndia bans wheat exports as heat wave hurts crop, domestic prices soar
RE
04:02aSri Lanka eases curfew as new PM seeks to form cabinet
RE
04:00aMoscow will respond if NATO moves nuclear forces closer to Russia's border
RE
03:42aSri Lanka eases curfew as new PM seeks to form cabinet
RE
03:28aAFDB lends Tunisia $107 million to finance road project
RE
03:23aCentral African bank regulator reminds states of crypto ban
RE
03:02aU.S. hails 'new era' with ASEAN
RE
02:46aMoscow will respond if NATO moves nuclear forces closer to Russia's border - RIA
RE
02:46aRussia's deputy foreign minister says if nato deploys nuclear fo…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data
2Exxon challenges California county's denial of oil trucking permit
3Brazil's Petrobras slashes plan to sell four concessions
4Aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation nears $7 billion deal for rival Goshawk, ..
5Bots or bucks? What's behind Musk's Twitter 'hold'?

HOT NEWS