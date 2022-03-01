Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. has not sanctioned Russian oil but traders are avoiding it

03/01/2022 | 08:25pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An employee holds a sample of crude oil at the Irkutsk Oil Co-owned Yarakta field in the Irkutsk region

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. traders in the nation's largest oil hubs have cautiously put imports from Russian companies on hold, even though the White House has said oil sales are not the target of sanctions.

The response from traders means sanctions have become more disruptive than expected for energy markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Crude futures have soared above $100 a barrel even though the United States and its NATO allies have not yet blocked Russian oil sales, worried about inflation.

"People are not touching Russian barrels. You may see some on the water right now, but they were bought prior to the invasion. There won't be much after that," said one New York Harbor trader. "No one wants to be seen buying Russian products and funding a war against the Ukrainian people," he added.

President Joe Biden's administration has stated it could block Russian oil if Russia continues its aggression against Ukraine. Company executives and individual traders at hubs in New York and the U.S. Gulf say they are worried the White House could authorize additional moves, and also do not want to be seen as funding the invasion.

Russia is one of the world's largest petroleum exporters, sending 4 to 5 million barrels per day of oil and 2 to 3 million bpd of refined products to other markets. The country invaded Ukraine last week, drawing international sanctions and worldwide condemnation. Moscow calls the action a "special operation."

Finance is another factor. Since the United States and its allies blocked certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT payment system that helps international trade flow smoothly, Russian companies have struggled to find bidders for their oil and tankers to transport it.

Washington and allies have yet to release a list of which banks will be impacted by the SWIFT block, an uncertainty that has pushed possible buyers from the market.

The United States on average bought about 76,000 barrels of crude a day from Russia in 2020, according to U.S. Energy Department data, less than what it bought from several countries including Canada and Mexico. The United States is a leading importer of Russian fuel oil and vacuum gas oil, according to data from traders and Refinitiv Eikon vessel tracking systems.

Sarah Emerson, president at ESAI Energy, said it was not surprising that trading houses and refiners are shunning Russian oil, given lack of clarity around sanctions on banking and other measures that make it harder to enact transactions.

About 10% of Russia's oil exports have been hit, initial ESAI estimates show. But Russia's large footprint in the global market makes it unlikely that it could be frozen out entirely.

"The big players can be out of the market, but there's not enough oil out there for everyone to get out," Emerson said.

Aversion to Russian oil has left millions of barrels of Russian crude in limbo. Trading merchants have struggled to sell Urals crude cargoes for loading in mid-March from Russia's Baltic ports as prices dropped to their lowest level in the post-Soviet period.

One Russian oil tanker, the NS Concord, is currently docked off the U.S. Gulf Coast and has not been fixed to any oil company or trading house, according to shipbrokers.

Asian oil traders Reuters spoke to say they are still waiting for more clarity from banks and their respective governments on whether they can buy Russian oil cargoes.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw and Laura Sanicola; Additional reporting by Florence Tan, Dmitry Zhdannikov and Julia Payne; Editing by Heather Timmons, David Gaffen and David Gregorio)

By Jarrett Renshaw and Laura Sanicola


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 7.40% 105.45 Delayed Quote.26.01%
SHELL PLC -0.68% 23.405 Real-time Quote.22.04%
TOTALENERGIES SE -2.72% 44.35 Real-time Quote.2.15%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 4.83% 109.2935 Delayed Quote.11.96%
WTI 8.39% 104.06 Delayed Quote.28.38%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:51pUK starts urgent review of exposure to Russian gas and energy groups -FT
RE
02:49pTop U.S. Senate Republican signals support for Biden on Ukraine
RE
02:49pZELENSKIY TO RUSSIA : Stop bombs before talks
RE
02:45pBoE's Saunders says Ukraine impact on rate decisions unclear
RE
02:43pRussian oil trade in disarray over sanctions as prices blast through $100
RE
02:43pBiden administration recognizes states' highway spending role, Buttigieg says
RE
02:41pItaly's Eni to sell stake in Blue Stream pipeline co-owned with Gazprom
RE
02:41pFed's Bostic says Ukraine war has raised uncertainty for policy
RE
02:41pUkraine says 5 killed in Russian attack on Kyiv TV tower
RE
02:40pRussian ransomware attacks on Ukraine muted by leaks, insurance woes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2FTSE 100 struggles for direction amid worsening Ukraine conflict
3Russia seeks to halt investor stampede as sanctions hammer economy
4Analyst recommendations: BAE, Berkshire Hathaway, Coinbase, JPMorgan, L..
5French Finance Minister to Discuss Russia Ties With TotalEnergies, Engi..

HOT NEWS