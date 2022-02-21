Log in
U.S. has sanctions plan for Russia banks: sources

02/21/2022 | 07:19am EST
President Biden's administration has drawn up a range of severe sanctions to be imposed if Russia invades Ukraine.

Three sources told Reuters U.S. financial institutions would be banned from processing transactions for major Russian banks.

They aim to hurt the Russian economy by cutting so-called 'correspondent' banking relationships between targeted Russian banks and U.S. lenders that enable international payments.

The sources also said the U.S. would place certain Russian individuals and companies on the Specially Designated Nationals list.

It would effectively kick them out of the U.S. banking system, ban trade with Americans and freeze their U.S. assets.

It was unclear who the targets would be, but the sources believe top Russians lenders like VTB Bank and Sberbank could be on the list.

Experts believe it would be a meaningful blow to sanctioned bodies, as it would make it difficult to deal in U.S. dollars - the global reserve currency.

The White House and Treasury Department declined to comment on the report, and the sources said the package of sanctions could change up the the last minute.

Biden's administration has threatened banking sanctions for weeks to try to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine.

Moscow has amassed upwards of 150,000 troops on Ukraine's border.

Putin has denied plans to launch an attack.


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS