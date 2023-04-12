LONDON (Reuters) - The United States has been engaging with its allies over the recent purported leak of classified documents which supposedly reveal military capabilities of some U.S. partners, a White House official said on Wednesday.

"I think we've been having engagements across the administration with a broad number of allies and partners but can't speak specifically with (what) the president intends to raise for the prime minister this morning," National Security Council Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat told reporters.

She was responding to a question on whether Biden would raise the issue in a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Kate Holton; editing by Alistair Smout)