U.S. health secretary: states should not let prioritization slow COVID-19 vaccinations

NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Health and Human Services
Secretary Alex Azar on Wednesday said states should not let
recommendations to prioritize certain groups like health care
workers slow the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations.
Azar, speaking at a news conference for the Operation Warp
Speed vaccination program, said the group had accelerated the
launch of a partnership with pharmacies, which could allow
broader distribution of vaccines beginning this week.
He said states should not keep vaccines sitting in freezers
too long for distribution to healthcare workers and has
encouraged governors to skirt CDC recommendations in order to
speed inoculation.
"Those are simply recommendations, and they should never
stand in the way of getting shots in arms," Azar said.
If states are struggling to distribute the vaccine, "then by
all means you want to be opening up to people 70 and over or 65
and over," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Erman; editing by Jonathan Oatis)