U.S. health secretary: states should not let prioritization slow COVID-19 vaccinations

01/06/2021 | 01:27pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Wednesday said states should not let recommendations to prioritize certain groups like health care workers slow the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Azar, speaking at a news conference for the Operation Warp Speed vaccination program, said the group had accelerated the launch of a partnership with pharmacies, which could allow broader distribution of vaccines beginning this week.

He said states should not keep vaccines sitting in freezers too long for distribution to healthcare workers and has encouraged governors to skirt CDC recommendations in order to speed inoculation.

"Those are simply recommendations, and they should never stand in the way of getting shots in arms," Azar said.

If states are struggling to distribute the vaccine, "then by all means you want to be opening up to people 70 and over or 65 and over," he said. (Reporting by Michael Erman; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
