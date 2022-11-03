Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. holiday sales to slow as inflation tests consumer resilience -report

11/03/2022 | 01:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Holiday decorations are seen outside the Citadel Outlet shopping mall, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Commerce

(Reuters) - U.S. holiday sales are expected to rise at a slower pace this year, a trade group said on Thursday, at a time when decades-high inflation has left Americans struggling to pay bills, draining some of the Christmas cheer from households.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) forecast holiday sales, including e-commerce and non-store sales, to rise between 6% and 8% to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion during November and December.

That compares to a 13.5% jump reported last year, and a 9.3% rise seen in 2020.

Part of the slowdown in the last two months of the year also stem from consumers starting their holiday shopping as early as October, taking advantage of steep discounts offered by retailers to clear out excess inventory.

Companies like Target Corp and Walmart Inc have been sitting on mountains of inventory, forcing them to give out early discounts and taking the shine off of major shopping days.

"While (early discounts) may result in some sales being pulled forward, we expect to see continued deals and promotions throughout the remaining months," NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said.

Despite a weaker outlook, NRF added that consumers remain resilient.

"In the face of these challenges, many households will supplement spending with savings and credit to provide a cushion and result in a positive holiday season," President and Chief Executive Matthew Shay said.

(Reporting by Aatrayee Chatterjee and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TARGET CORPORATION -0.60% 159.245 Delayed Quote.-30.78%
WALMART INC. 0.08% 140.87 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
Latest news "Economy"
02:02pAs Netanyahu returns, concerns grow over far-right ally
RE
02:01pKosovo suspends Serb police commander as ethnic tensions mount
RE
01:59pIran could supply Russia with ballistic missiles, NATO chief says
RE
01:58pAbducted paramedics, driver and patient freed in Kenya
RE
01:53pFrance's Eiffage quarterly revenue jumps 7.3%, driven by concessions, contracting
RE
01:51pU.S. holiday sales to slow as inflation tests consumer resilience -report
RE
01:49pGermany bets on cheap tickets to help transport sector meet CO2 targets
RE
01:43pSaudi wealth fund sets up electric car joint venture with Foxconn
RE
01:37pU.S. Congress split on making daylight-saving time permanent
RE
01:36pFTSE 100 Ends Thursday Up 0.6%, Sainsbury Leads Gains
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1THYSSENKRUPP : Downgraded to Neutral by Deutsche Bank
2Analysis-Weary investors see little respite to Fed hike gloom
3Stellantis N : Third Quarter 2022 Shipments and Revenues
4Bank of England makes historic rate hike despite 'very challenging' out..
5GN Store Nord A/S: GN Store Nord's Audio division revises financial gui..

HOT NEWS