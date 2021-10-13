Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. home heating bills seen much higher this winter, EIA says

10/13/2021 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Snow covered transfer lines leading to storage tanks at the Dominion Cove Point Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal in Lusby, Maryland

(Reuters) -U.S. consumers will spend more to heat their homes this winter than last year due to surging energy prices, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected in its winter fuels outlook on Wednesday.

Energy prices have risen sharply worldwide, causing power crunches in large economies like China and India.

The United States has so far not seen the same effect, even though prices of fuels from natural gas to heating oil have risen to multiyear highs and will hit household finances as the weather turns colder.

"As we have moved beyond what we expect to be the deepest part of the pandemic-related economic downturn, growth in energy demand has generally outpaced growth in supply," EIA Acting Administrator Steve Nalley said in the release.

"These dynamics are raising energy prices around the world."

Nearly half of U.S. households rely on natural gas for heat, with the average cost for those homes expected to rise by 30% to $746 for the October-to-March period from the same time a year earlier, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy said.

The average cost for a home with natural gas last winter was $573, far cheaper than other major sources of heat.

Electricity is the primary heating source for about 40% of homes. It is more expensive than natural gas at an estimated $1,268 per household this coming winter - a 6% increase from last winter.

The most dramatic increases will be seen for households that rely on propane or heating oil, the EIA said, because changes in those prices at the wholesale level pass through much more quickly to consumers.

Those costs are expected to rise by 54% and 43% respectively, the EIA said, from last winter.

Less than 12 million American households relied on those fuels - about 9% of the roughly 129 million U.S. households, according to the EIA. Homes that rely on heating oil are concentrated in the U.S. Northeast, and the biggest users of propane are in the upper Midwest and northern Plains states.

Last year energy prices plunged to multi-year lows due to coronavirus demand destruction, particularly natural gas, the most popular U.S. heating fuel, which hit a 25-year-low.

Depending where people live, the EIA said residential costs will rise to about $11-$14 per thousand cubic feet (mcf) for natural gas, about $2.50-$3.50 per gallon for propane, and $3.39 per gallon for heating oil.

That compares with last winter's residential costs of around $8-12 per mcf for natural gas, $1.50-$2.50 per gallon for propane, and $2.55 per gallon for heating oil.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Jonathan Oatis, Marguerita Choy and Jan Harvey)

By Scott DiSavino


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.16% 83.22 Delayed Quote.61.82%
S&P GSCI HEATING OIL INDEX 0.56% 305.0158 Delayed Quote.68.66%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.51% 269.5477 Delayed Quote.112.45%
WTI 0.21% 80.488 Delayed Quote.66.85%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:06pKyle Bass's failed Hong Kong short got Bannon-linked cash - Bloomberg News
RE
03:06pBank of Mexico deputy governor sees weak FDI flows hitting pandemic recovery
RE
03:04pWall St mostly up on Nasdaq and growth stocks, takes Fed minutes in stride
RE
03:01pWall St mostly up on Nasdaq and growth stocks, takes Fed minutes in stride
RE
02:55pDeere workers set to go on strike as UAW fails to reach deal
RE
02:53pComputing firm OVHcloud IPO set to go ahead at low end of price range
RE
02:52pCorn and soybean futures fall on big grain stocks, export pace
RE
02:50pG20 finance chiefs back tax deal, pledge to sustain recovery, watch inflation
RE
02:45pHow a historic Social Security hike will affect Americans
RE
02:44pU.S. home heating bills seen much higher this winter, EIA says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks dip as inflation risk fans p..
2ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
3JPMorgan edges closer to leaving pandemic behind, its earnings show
4Moderna : Announces COVAX Exercises Option to Purchase 176.5 Million Ad..
5Wall St mostly up on Nasdaq and growth stocks, takes Fed minutes in str..

HOT NEWS