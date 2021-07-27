Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. home prices rose in April at fastest pace in 16 years - S&P/Case-Shiller

07/27/2021 | 09:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A

(Corrects year-over-year increase in second paragraph to 17% from 16.6% and that being the highest since August 2004, not March 2005)

(Reuters) -U.S. single-family home prices in 20 key urban markets rose in May from a year earlier at the fastest pace in more than 16 years, a closely watched survey said on Tuesday.

The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas gained 17.0% through the 12 months ended in May, the largest annual price increase since August 2004. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 16.4% increase.

On a month-to-month basis, the 20-city composite index rose 1.8% from April. Economists polled by Reuters had been expecting a 1.6% increase.

(Reporting by Evan SullyEditing by Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:43aOil edges higher as tight supply outweighs virus spread
RE
09:40aCEB COUNCIL OF EUROPE DEVELOPMENT BANK : Standard & Poor's reaffirms CEB's AAA rating (stable outlook). Fitch Ratings confirms its AA+ rating and revises its outlook from ‘stable' to ‘positive'
PU
09:39aNigeria's central bank holds benchmark lending rate at 11.5%
RE
09:38aTSX opens lower as energy stocks weigh
RE
09:37aU.S. home prices rose in April at fastest pace in 16 years - S&P/Case-Shiller
RE
09:36aMore U.S. companies tie CEO pay to diversity metrics - study
RE
09:32aWalmart dropping $1 a day fee for employees' college degrees
RE
09:32aWall Street opens slightly lower ahead of big tech earnings
RE
09:30aBlast in Germany industrial park kills one, four others missing
RE
09:30aHP : Latest HP Cybersecurity Threat Report Reveals Hackers Sharing Computer Vision Tools to Supercharge Capabilities
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEITUAN : China tech selling hits stocks, real yields fall before Fed
2Private equity firms to scramble for exit after China's new tutoring rules
3Tesla posts record profits, offers muddy outlook for batteries, Cybertruck
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: American Airlines, Alibaba, Cummins, Flutter, Intel...
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating

HOT NEWS