U.S. homebuilding buoyed by multi-family projects; permits decline

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilding
unexpectedly increased in August as rising rents boosted the
construction of multi-family housing to the highest level in
more than 36 years, but soaring mortgage rates and high prices
are undercutting the overall housing market.
The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed
permits for future homebuilding plunged to levels last seen
during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of
2020. Homebuilding is also being hobbled by supply chain
bottlenecks, which are raising prices for materials.
The Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening
has significantly weakened the housing market. In contrast,
other sectors of the economy, like the labor market, have shown
incredible resilience despite the Fed's attempts to cool demand.
"Housing construction activity is caught in the crossfire of
two opposing forces," said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic
advisor at Brean Capital in New York. "However, construction
activity is likely to remain solid for a while as builders work
through the backlog even as optimism about new sales plummets."
Housing starts rebounded 12.2% to a seasonally adjusted
annual rate of 1.575 million units last month. Data for July was
revised down to a rate of 1.404 million units from the
previously reported 1.446 million units.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast starts would come
in at a rate of 1.445 million units. Housing starts dipped 0.1%
on a year-on-year basis in August.
Starts for housing projects with five units or more soared
28.6% to a rate 621,000 units, the highest since April 1986.
Multi-family housing construction is being supported by
strong demand for rental apartments, with rising borrowing costs
pushing homeownership out of the reach of many Americans.
Single-family housing starts, which account for the biggest
share of homebuilding, increased 3.4% to a rate of 935,000
units. Single-family homebuilding rose in the Midwest, the
densely populated South and the West, but plunged in the
Northeast.
MORTGAGE RATES SOARING
The U.S. central bank is expected to raise its policy rate
by 75 basis points on Wednesday for the third time in as many
policy meetings. Since March, the Fed has lifted that rate from
near zero to its current range of 2.25% to 2.50%.
Mortgage rates have risen even higher. The 30-year fixed
mortgage rate averaged 6.02% last week, from 5.89% in the prior
week, breaking above 6% for the first time since November 2008,
according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac.
Permits for future homebuilding tumbled 10.0% to a rate of
1.517 million units, the lowest level since June 2020.
Single-family building permits dropped 3.5% to a rate of 899,000
units, the lowest level since June 2020. Permits for
multi-family housing projects declined 18.5% to a rate of
571,000 units.
Residential fixed investment declined at its steepest pace
in two years in the second quarter, contributing to the second
straight quarterly drop in gross domestic product during that
period.
Homebuilding is likely to remain on the back foot for the
rest of the year. A survey on Monday showed the National
Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market
sentiment index fell for the ninth straight month in September.
The survey found almost a quarter of builders reported
reducing home prices and more than half were offering incentives
to bolster sales, including mortgage rate buydowns and free
amenities.
An outright housing market collapse is, however, unlikely
because of an acute shortage of single-family homes for sale.
Though house price inflation has started slowing, there are
fewer homes being built because of financial constraints,
suggesting the pace could be moderate. That could pose a
conundrum for the Fed, which is seeking to bring down house
prices by slowing demand for houses.
The number of houses approved for construction that are yet
to be started fell 2.7% to 290,000 units. The single-family
housing backlog decreased 3.4% to 143,000 units, but the
completions rate for this segment increased 0.4%.
The inventory of single-family housing under construction
fell 0.4% to a rate of 812,000 million units.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)