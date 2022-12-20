U.S. hopes to see China defeat current COVID outbreak

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The United States on
Tuesday indicated it stands ready to assist China with its
surging COVID-19 outbreak, warning that an uncontrolled spread
there may have implications for the global economy.
"We're prepared to continue to support countries around the
world, including China, on this and other COVID-related health
support," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a
daily press briefing. "For us this is not about politics, this
is not about geopolitics," he said.
Asked if the United States had offered to provide China with
vaccines, Price said: "I'm not going to go into private
discussions, but we've made the point many times publicly that
we are the largest donor of COVID-19 vaccines around the world."
China this month began dismantling its stringent
"zero-COVID" policy of lockdowns and testing after protests
against curbs that had kept the virus at bay among its 1.4
billion-strong population for three years but at a big cost to
society and the world's second-largest economy.
On Tuesday, cities across China scrambled to install
hospital beds and build fever screening clinics as authorities
reported five more deaths and international concern grew about
Beijing's surprise decision to let the virus run free.
Price repeated Washington's stance that it wants Beijing to
defeat this outbreak not only for the sake of China but for the
rest of the world. "We also note that what happens in China does
have implications for the global economy," he added.
Leading scientists and World Health Organization (WHO)
advisors on Tuesday told Reuters that it may be too early to
declare the end of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency phase because
of China's potentially devastating upcoming wave.
Price also warned against a new variant evolving from
China's outbreak. "We also know that whenever the virus is
spreading anywhere widely in an uncontrolled fashion, it has the
potential for variants to emerge."
