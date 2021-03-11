U.S. household wealth soared to record $130.2 trillion at end of 2020, Fed says

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. households ended 2020
with a record $130.2 trillion in wealth, the Federal Reserve
said in a report on Thursday, as rock-bottom interest rates and
a massive fiscal rescue stemmed the financial fallout from the
coronavirus pandemic.
Rising equity markets added $4.9 trillion to household
assets in the fourth quarter and rising real estate values added
around $900 billion, the report showed.
Balances in cash, checking accounts, and savings deposits
rose by a combined $642.7 billion in the fourth quarter to a
record $14.1 trillion. Household wealth rose $12 trillion from
the year-earlier period, and consumers paid off a record $118.3
billion in credit card debt.
The U.S. central bank's report on household, business and
government financial accounts does not provide a breakdown of
higher-income families versus poor ones, and masks the very
different experiences of those who were employed and those who
were not, as well as of those who owned stocks and homes and
those who did not.
But the latest data serves as a snapshot of the overall
strength of U.S. family finances, which were buoyed by nearly $3
trillion in fiscal aid early in the crisis as well as by the
Fed's interest rate cuts and monthly bond purchases.
The report covers the October-December period, when millions
of out-of-work Americans had begun to exhaust their unemployment
benefits, job growth had slowed, and COVID-19 cases surged, and
before any of the effects of the $892 billion pandemic relief
package signed during the final week of the year were felt.
Money from that package, which included $600 checks to most
Americans, additional unemployment benefits, and aid to small
businesses, did not start flowing until the start of this year.
And households stand to receive a new round of aid starting
as early as next week, when most Americans will get an
additional $1,400 check as part of a $1.9 trillion aid package
that was passed by Congress and is expected to be signed by
President Joe Biden on Thursday.
The U.S. labor market remains in a deep hole compared with
its pre-pandemic high-water mark, with nearly 10 million fewer
jobs now. Data on Thursday showed 20.1 million Americans were
collecting unemployment checks as of late February.
Analysts expect the new round of fiscal aid to help fill
that hole faster, bolstered by waning COVID-19 infections and an
accelerating vaccination campaign that is expected to boost
economic activity in the coming months.
Overall household debt rose in the fourth quarter at an
annualized rate of 6.5% compared to a rise of 5.7% in the third
quarter, as home mortgage borrowing increased, the Fed report
showed.
Total mortgage debt hit $10.9 trillion, the report showed.
Credit card debt ended the year at $974.9 billion,
Non-financial business debt rose at a 0.8% annualized rate,
up from a 0.5% pace in the previous quarter, while government
borrowing rose at a 10.9% annualized rate versus 9.1% in the
prior quarter.
(With reporting by Dan Burns
Editing by Paul Simao)