Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. households can order 4 free COVID-19 tests starting Jan. 19 -White House

01/14/2022 | 04:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Free COVID-19 test kits distributed to DC residents in Washington are seen in this illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. households can order four free at-home COVID-19 tests from the website COVIDTests.gov starting on Jan. 19 with shipping expected within seven to 12 days of ordering, the White House said on Friday.

The batch of free tests are aimed at easing a shortage of COVID-19 tests across the country amid increased demand during the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

The U.S. government has contracted already for more than 420 million tests, the White House said.

President Joe Biden has pledged to procure 1 billion free tests for Americans, and more may be ordered in the future. "We're not saying we're stopping there," one senior administration official told reporters on a conference call.

The administration also plans to launch a phone line for people who do not have access to the web to order tests.

Once ordered, the tests will ship to U.S. households by the U.S. Postal Service. Each household is limited to four masks.

American Postal Workers Union President Mark Dimondstein said the union had agreed to allow the USPS to use up to 7,000 temporary workers to label and package the test kits at 43 existing facilities. Many of those are holiday workers being held over for the project.

The kits could be mailed to as many as 160 million U.S. addresses, Dimondstein said. The USPS has already brought in some labeling machines. "We're off and running," Dimondstein said.

The Biden administration has contracted for more than 420 million tests and additional contracts will be awarded over the coming weeks, the White House said. It expects to pay some $4 billion to cover the first 500 million tests Biden promised, the administration official said.

Fighting the pandemic is one of Biden's top priorities and its persistence, coupled with fatigue among the public, has hurt his approval ratings roughly a year after he took office promising to do a better job of taming the virus than his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

Critics have said that while the administration focused its attention on getting Americans vaccinated, it did not do enough to encourage mask-wearing and spur testing, a deficit the White House has seemed to try to address with the at-home test deliveries and a pledge to get more masks out to the public as well.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

By Jeff Mason and David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:10pU.S. Supreme Court to hear dispute over football coach's on-field prayers
RE
05:06pOath Keepers founder pleads not guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack
RE
05:05pRussia takes down REvil hacking group at U.S. request - FSB
RE
04:50pU.S. households can order 4 free COVID-19 tests starting Jan. 19 -White House
RE
04:49pJ&J reaches opioid settlement with holdout state New Mexico
RE
04:48pHow Americans can get free COVID-19 tests promised by Biden
RE
04:42pIndustrials Up Ahead Of Earnings -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:41pStocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies
RE
04:38pNorth Korea used railway-borne missile in Friday's test -KCNA
RE
04:37pJudge to decide bail next week for Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies
2REFILE-UPDATE 3-EDF shares plunge as Macron shields consumers from soar..
3Dow closes lower after disappointing bank results
4Cyberattack hits Ukraine as U.S. warns Russia could be prepping for war
5Djokovic poised for final round of Australian visa battle

HOT NEWS