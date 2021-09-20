Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. hurricane damage to cut Shell oil output through year-end

09/20/2021 | 12:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Royal Dutch Shell, the largest U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil producer, said damage to offshore transfer facilities from Hurricane Ida will cut its production into early next year, slashing deliveries of a type of crude oil prized by refiners.

Shell was the hardest-hit producer from Ida, which tore through the U.S. Gulf of Mexico last month and removed 27 million barrels overall from the market. About 40% of Shell's production from the offshore region remains offline, and the slow restart has hampered export activity in general.

The Gulf contributes about 16% of U.S. oil production, or 1.8 million bpd. Shell is the largest U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil producer with eight facilities pumping about 476,000 bpd, according to Rystad.

Shell's damaged transfer facility, West Delta-143, carries oil and gas from three major fields for processing at onshore terminals. The company previously suspended numerous contracts to supply crude from the fields, citing hurricane losses.

Rystad Energy analyst Artem Abramov estimated the lost production will remove 200,000 to 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Gulf of Mexico oil supply for several months.

"Disruptions are now having an impact on total available crude for export from the U.S., not just the offshore grades," said Krista Kulh, a Houston-based analyst with consultancy firm Facts Global Energy.

The fields are a key source of Mars sour crude, a grade prized by oil refiners in the United States and Asia. Mars prices had soared to a one-year high earlier this month then eased as other oil supply constraints lifted.

"Based on current pricing there is likely to be much less crude exported," Kuhl added.

A Shell spokesman declined to comment further.

Shell's Mars and Ursa oilfields which supply about 200,000 bpd combined would be affected into the first quarter of next year. The third oilfield, Olympus, produces about 100,000 bpd and will be able to resume production sometime in the fourth quarter, Shell said.

Damage to the transfer station pushed up price of Mars crude earlier this month to a more than one-year high and threatened September-October exports.

U.S. crude oil prices fell about $1 a barrel on Monday over worries about a Chinese real-estate developer's solvency and a U.S. Federal Reserve Bank meeting this week that could see less lenient lending terms.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni, Nick Macfie and David Gregorio)

By Arathy S Nair and Sabrina Valle


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:42pBitcoin, ether slump as market selloff widens
RE
12:42pFormer Treasury secretary Mnuchin raises $2.5 bln for fund - Bloomberg News
RE
12:40pCHINA EVERGRANDE : Bitcoin, ether slump as market selloff widens
RE
12:40pBanking sector profit at 1.7 trln roubles in jan-aug, may reach annual record high of 2.5 trln in 2021 - c.bank
RE
12:40pRussian banks made profit of 244 billion roubles in august - c.bank
RE
12:40pRussia's banking sector profit up 6.6% m/m in Aug - cenbank
RE
12:34pChina Evergrande contagion concerns rile global markets
RE
12:29pU.S. hurricane damage to cut Shell oil output through year-end
RE
12:21pNigeria's naira hits record low on black market against dollar -traders
RE
12:20pUK meat industry warns of imminent supply threat from CO2 crisis
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande contagion concerns rile global markets
2Eurostoxx 50 : European shares slide as China Evergrande's troubles cas..
3Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4China to Wall Street: regulatory crackdown not aimed at restricting pri..
5Fed to reveal new projections with investors on alert for rate liftoff ..

HOT NEWS