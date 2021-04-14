Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. import prices increase solidly, seen temporarily boosting inflation

04/14/2021 | 12:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shipping containers are unloaded from ships at a container terminal at the Port of Long Beach-Port of Los Angeles complex, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Los Angeles

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. import prices increased more than expected in March, lifted by higher costs for petroleum products and tight supply chains, the latest sign of inflation heating up as the economy reopens.

The report from the Labor Department on Wednesday followed on the heels of data this month showing a surge in producer and consumer prices in March. Increased COVID-19 vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus are allowing more services businesses to resume operations, unleashing pent-up demand, which is running up against supply constraints.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and many economists view higher inflation as transitory, with supply chains expected to adapt and become more efficient.

"Soaring commodity prices and strong base effects will continue to boost import prices in the coming months," said Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics in New York.

"However, the acceleration in import inflation should be temporary and trend lower in the second half of the year."

Import prices rose 1.2% last month after advancing 1.3% in February. The fifth straight monthly gain lifted the year-on-year increase to 6.9%, the largest rise since January 2012. Import prices rose 3.1% on a year-on-year basis in February.

Part of the jump in the year-on-year prices reflected the dropping of last spring's weak readings from the calculation.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, would increase 1.0%.

Imported fuel prices rose 6.3% last month after accelerating 11.7% in February. Petroleum prices gained 6.7%, while the cost of imported food shot up 2.0%.

Excluding fuel and food, import prices jumped 0.8%. These so-called core import prices rose 0.3% in February.

Last month, the cost of goods imported from China increased 0.4% after rising 1.1% from November to February. Prices for imported capital goods soared 1.8%.

The cost of imported capital goods edged up 0.1%. Imported motor vehicle prices were unchanged. Prices for consumer goods excluding autos ticked up 0.1%.

The report also showed export prices vaulted 2.1% in March after gaining 1.6% in February. Prices for agricultural exports rose 2.4%, boosted by higher prices for meat, soybeans, fruit, and cotton. Nonagricultural export prices increased 2.0%, lifted by industrial supplies and materials, consumer goods, capital goods and nonagricultural foods.

Export prices surged 9.1% on a year-on-year basis in March, the largest rise since September 2011, after increasing 5.3% in February.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Lucia Mutikani


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.09% 142.325 End-of-day quote.3.99%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.04% 122.45 End-of-day quote.8.65%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.74% 394.9 End-of-day quote.-7.48%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:09pHungarian bank otp in talks to buy slovenian lender nova kbm from apollo in a deal worth roughly 1 billion euros - sources
RE
12:08pU.S. import prices increase solidly, seen temporarily boosting inflation
RE
12:07pPOWELL : We are really focused on progress toward those goals and not a particular time frame
RE
12:06pPOWELL : Current level of debt is sustainable
RE
12:04pCoinbase boss Armstrong poised to reap fruits of listing
RE
12:04pPOWELL : We have developed significant in-house expertise on the pandemic in the last year
RE
12:04pREFILE-UPDATE 1-Swiss to further relax COVID-19 restrictions from next week
RE
12:03pAs bank earnings roll in, a mixed picture for loans
RE
11:57aCoinbase heads for $94 billion valuation in Nasdaq debut
RE
11:56aExplainer-What is a global minimum tax and how could it affect companies, countries?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
2Coinbase reference price set at $250 per share ahead of Nasdaq debut
3Coinbase heads for $94 billion valuation in Nasdaq debut
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : World stocks post record highs as bond yields ease
5SAP SE : SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] wi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ