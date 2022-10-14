Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. import prices post third straight monthly decline in September

10/14/2022 | 09:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shipping containers unloaded at Port Newark, New Jersey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. import prices dropped for a third straight month in September, pulled down by falling costs for petroleum products and a strong dollar, suggesting that imported inflation pressures were subsiding as global supply chains improve.

Import prices decreased 1.2% last month after declining 1.1% in August, the Labor Department said on Friday. In the 12 months through September, import prices increased 6.0%, the smallest rise since February 2021, after advancing 7.8% in August.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, falling 1.1% month-on-month.

Government data this week showed consumer and producer prices increasing more than expected in September, which cemented expectations for a fourth straight 75-basis point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month.

Falling import prices also suggested an easing of bottlenecks in the global supply chain, which was reflected in unchanged readings in underlying consumer and producer goods prices in September.

Imported fuel prices dropped 7.5% last month after decreasing by the same margin in August. Petroleum prices also fell 7.5%, while the cost of imported food rebounded 0.2%.

But oil prices have likely bottomed following last week's decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies to cut crude production.

Excluding fuel and food, import prices fell 0.5%. These so-called core import prices dipped 0.1% in August. They increased 3.3% on a year-on-year basis in September. Dollar strength is helping to limit the increase in core import prices.

The dollar has gained 10.5% against the currencies of the United States' main trade partners since January.

The report also showed export prices dropped 0.8% in September after plunging 1.7% in August.

Prices for agricultural exports decreased 1.0%, pulled down by lower prices for soybeans, fruit, meat and nuts. Nonagricultural export prices declined 0.9%. Export prices increased 9.5% year-on-year in September, the smallest rise since February 2021, after advancing 10.7% in August.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.19% 1.12807 Delayed Quote.-17.95%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.15% 0.72752 Delayed Quote.-8.56%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.22% 0.97957 Delayed Quote.-14.09%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 -0.47% 174.675 End-of-day quote.4.72%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.012165 Delayed Quote.-9.40%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 0.34% 146.675 End-of-day quote.4.83%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.29% 93.3 Delayed Quote.18.60%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.32% 0.56522 Delayed Quote.-17.95%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.18% 559.0068 Real-time Quote.4.91%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.78% 418.5 End-of-day quote.1.65%
WTI -1.41% 87.794 Delayed Quote.18.08%
Latest news "Economy"
09:22aEast Med gas could help ease Europe's energy crunch with right funding -officials
RE
09:21aVolkswagen to pay special dividend from Porsche IPO in early January
RE
09:21aHengda Real Estate's bondholders agree interest payment extension
RE
09:20aItalian yacht maker Ferretti picks banks to explore secondary listing in Milan - sources
RE
09:19aU.S. import prices post third straight monthly decline in September
RE
09:15aGlobal equity, bond funds see outflows for eighth successive week
RE
09:14aCitigroup cfo says we anticipate pressure on deposits in the sys…
RE
09:13aSterling pares losses against dollar, last down 0.39% at $1.1288…
RE
09:12aBrazilian bank Itau BBA's loan portfolio to startups reaches $1.35 bln
RE
09:11aJPMorgan CEO Dimon Says "There Are A Lot Of Uncertainties" In Economy - Conf Call
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing
2Metals rise on hopes of Chinese stimulus and easing COVID curbs
3China c.bank to step up policy measures to boost economy ahead of party..
4Bayer to challenge $275 million U.S. jury verdict over PCB injury claim..
5Elon Musk under federal investigation tied to Twitter deal -Twitter cou..

HOT NEWS