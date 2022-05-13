Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. import prices unchanged as petroleum costs drop

05/13/2022 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People pay for their purchases at a supermarket in Manhattan, New York City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. import prices were unexpectedly flat in April as a decline in the cost of petroleum offset gains in food and other products, a further sign that inflation has probably peaked, though it will remain elevated.

The unchanged reading in import prices followed a 2.9% surge in March, the Labor Department said on Friday. In the 12 months through April, import prices rose 12.0% after accelerating 13.0% in the year through March. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, would climb 0.6%.

Import prices increased 6.8% over the first quarter.

Government data this week showed monthly consumer prices increased at the slowest pace in eight months, while the gain in producer prices was the smallest since last September.

With oil prices drifting higher in May, monthly import, consumer and producer prices are likely to pick up. Annual inflation rates are expected to continue edging lower, though likely to stay above the Federal Reserve's 2%.

The deceleration is mostly the result of last year's big increases dropping out of the calculation.

The Fed last week raised its policy interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest hike in 22 years, and said it would begin trimming its bond holdings next month. The U.S. central bank started raising rates in March.

Imported fuel prices dropped 2.4% last month after soaring 17.3% in March. Petroleum prices declined 2.9%, while the cost of imported food increased 0.9%. Prices of imported capital goods rose 0.4%, matching March's gain. The cost of imported consumer goods excluding motor vehicles was unchanged. Prices of imported motor vehicles and parts climbed 0.3%.

Excluding fuel and food, import prices rose 0.4%. These so-called core import prices advanced 1.3% in March. They increased 6.9% on a year-on-year basis in April.

Some of the slowdown in the monthly core import price gains reflect the dollar's strength against the currencies of the United States' main trade partners. The greenback has gained about 2.65% on a trade-weighted basis since the Fed started raising interest rates.

The price of goods imported from China advanced 0.2% after rising 0.5% in March. They increased 4.6% on a year-on-year basis.

The report also showed export prices rose 0.6% in April after surging 4.1% in March. Prices for agricultural exports advanced 1.1%, a slowdown from the 4.3% acceleration logged in March. Higher prices in April for corn, cotton, meat and nuts more than offset lower prices for wheat and soybeans.

Nonagricultural export prices rose 0.5%. Export prices increased 18.0% on a year-on-year basis in April. That followed an 18.6% advance in March.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Mark Potter and Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:02aSEC accuses Florida firm of fraud in IPO-linked investments
RE
11:00aCanada Supreme Court rules extreme intoxication can be violent crime defense
RE
10:51aErdogan says Turkey not supportive of Finland, Sweden joining NATO
RE
10:51aGold hurtles to fourth weekly dip on dollar's ascent as rate hikes loom
RE
10:49aHSBC hires Robey Warshaw to advise on Ping An break-up push
RE
10:46aSouth Africa's Eskom to resume power cuts at lower level
RE
10:41aWall Street rallies as growth stocks rebound, Twitter slides
RE
10:40aUK PM Johnson targets civil service to cut government costs
RE
10:39aU.S. Needs to Reduce Dependence on Imported Chips, Key Supplies, Says Commerce Secretary
DJ
10:32aEUROPEAN NATIONS TELL ISRAEL : Do not build new housing units in West Bank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stock futures rebound, Twitter falls
2ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Reduced to Neutral by Jefferies
3Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data
4Bitcoin set for record losing streak after 'stablecoin' collapse
5Nomura offers its first bitcoin derivatives, just as crypto markets tum..

HOT NEWS