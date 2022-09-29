U.S. imposes new sanctions on Iran oil exports, targets Chinese, UAE firms

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The United States on
Thursday imposed sanctions on companies it suspects of
involvement in Iran's petrochemical and petroleum trade,
including some based in China, as Washington warned of further
actions to enforce its economic curbs on Tehran.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement
Washington placed sanctions on two China-based companies,
Zhonggu Storage and Transportation Co. Ltd, and WS Shipping Co
Ltd, part of attempts to thwart sanctions evasion on the sale of
Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products.
The U.S. Treasury Department also slapped sanctions on a
network of companies involved in what it said was the sale of
hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Iranian petrochemical
and petroleum products to users in South and East Asia.
The action targeted Iranian brokers and front companies in
the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong and India, the Treasury said
in a statement.
Washington and Tehran's indirect talks to revive a 2015
nuclear pact, the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA), have broken down.
"As Iran continues to accelerate its nuclear program in
violation of the JCPOA, we will continue to accelerate our
enforcement of sanctions on Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical
sales under authorities that would be removed under the JCPOA,"
Blinken said in the statement.
"These enforcement actions will continue on a regular basis,
with an aim to severely restrict Iran’s oil and petrochemical
exports."
Blinken warned anyone involved in such sales and
transactions should stop immediately if they wish to avoid being
subjected to U.S. sanctions.
