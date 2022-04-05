U.S. imposes sanctions on Russian darknet market and crypto exchange

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department
imposed sanctions on Tuesday on a prominent Russia-based darknet
market site and a cryptocurrency exchange that it said operates
primarily out of Moscow and St. Petersburg.
The sanctions against Hydra and currency exchange Garantex,
published on the Treasury Department's website, "send a message
today to criminals that you cannot hide on the darknet or their
forums," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.
According to blockchain researchers, approximately 86% of
illicit bitcoin received directly by Russian crypto exchanges in
2019 came from Hydra, which the Treasury Department described as
the world's "largest and most prominent darknet market."
The new sanctions prohibit U.S. persons from making or
receiving "any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or
services" to Hydra or Garantex, the Treasury Department said.
(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Leslie Adler)