U.S. imposes sanctions over illicit exports of gold from DRC

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The United States on
Thursday imposed sanctions on Belgian businessman Alan Goetz and
a network of companies tied to him that it accused of being
involved in the illicit movement of gold from the Democratic
Republic of Congo.
The U.S. Treasury Department, in a statement, said among the
targets was the African Gold Refinery in Uganda, which Goetz
operates, and several other companies he owns or controls. It
accused Goetz and the companies of being involved in illegal
gold exports valued at hundreds of millions of dollars per year.
The Treasury said a network of armed groups, smugglers and
companies generate illicit revenue from the gold industry
through forced labor, smuggling or other means. It said the
illicit movement of gold provides revenue to armed groups that
threaten peace and security in Congo.
"Conflict gold provides the largest source of revenue to
armed groups in eastern DRC where they control mines and exploit
miners," the Treasury's under secretary for terrorism and
financial intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in the statement.
"Alain Goetz and his network have contributed to armed
conflict by receiving DRC gold without questioning its origin."
The Treasury said Goetz's network sources gold from Congo,
Kenya, South Sudan and Tanzania.
Others designated on Thursday that the Treasury said were
owned or controlled by Goetz include United Arab Emirates-based
Agor DMCC and UAE-based Goetz Gold LLC.
Agor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Goetz, Goetz Gold LLC and the African Gold Refinery could not
immediately be reached for comment.
The Treasury said that since 2016, the African Gold
Refinery, considered one of the largest gold refineries in
Africa, has sourced illicit gold from mines in regions of Congo
that are controlled by armed groups, including the Mai-Mai
Yakutumba and Raia Mutomboki militia.
Thursday's move freezes any U.S. assets of those designated
and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.
(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Tim Ahmann)