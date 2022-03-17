Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. imposes sanctions over illicit exports of gold from DRC

03/17/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Belgian businessman Alan Goetz and a network of companies tied to him that it accused of being involved in the illicit movement of gold from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The U.S. Treasury Department, in a statement, said among the targets was the African Gold Refinery in Uganda, which Goetz operates, and several other companies he owns or controls. It accused Goetz and the companies of being involved in illegal gold exports valued at hundreds of millions of dollars per year.

The Treasury said a network of armed groups, smugglers and companies generate illicit revenue from the gold industry through forced labor, smuggling or other means. It said the illicit movement of gold provides revenue to armed groups that threaten peace and security in Congo.

"Conflict gold provides the largest source of revenue to armed groups in eastern DRC where they control mines and exploit miners," the Treasury's under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in the statement.

"Alain Goetz and his network have contributed to armed conflict by receiving DRC gold without questioning its origin."

The Treasury said Goetz's network sources gold from Congo, Kenya, South Sudan and Tanzania.

Others designated on Thursday that the Treasury said were owned or controlled by Goetz include United Arab Emirates-based Agor DMCC and UAE-based Goetz Gold LLC.

Agor did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Goetz, Goetz Gold LLC and the African Gold Refinery could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Treasury said that since 2016, the African Gold Refinery, considered one of the largest gold refineries in Africa, has sourced illicit gold from mines in regions of Congo that are controlled by armed groups, including the Mai-Mai Yakutumba and Raia Mutomboki militia.

Thursday's move freezes any U.S. assets of those designated and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Tim Ahmann)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.73% 573.93 Delayed Quote.4.83%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.63% 4.0723 Delayed Quote.-3.51%
GOLD 0.78% 1942.1 Delayed Quote.4.83%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 2.08% 186.18 Delayed Quote.4.18%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 1.78% 1134.258 Delayed Quote.5.80%
SILVER 0.95% 25.3698 Delayed Quote.6.95%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6726 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:05pBOJ to maintain huge stimulus as Ukraine crisis adds to economic woes
RE
05:02p13-year-old drove pickup that collided with van killing 9 in Texas -NTSB
RE
05:02pU.S. imposes sanctions over illicit exports of gold from DRC
RE
05:02pAs Russian advance stalls, U.S. warns China against aiding Moscow in Ukraine
RE
04:59pU.S. bank regulator fines USAA $60 million for flaws in anti-money laundering program
RE
04:55pU.S. dollar hits lowest in week as investors gauge Fed policy, euro rises
RE
04:53pTSX jumps to record high as energy leads broadbased gains
RE
04:53pTSX jumps to record high as energy leads broadbased gains
RE
04:50pBNY Mellon expects $100-million revenue hit in first quarter from Russia pullback
RE
04:46pUnion at BHP's Escondida Chile copper mine threatens work stoppage
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Explainer - The U.S. yield curve has been flattening: Why you should ca..
3Biden calls Putin a war criminal as Russia says mission 'going to plan'
4Analyst recommendations: Accenture, Diageo, Johnson & Johnson, Ralph La..
5Nokia Oyj : , NS Solutions to build, operate and maintain 5G private wi..

HOT NEWS