Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. indicts Mauritanian man for role in deadly Mali restaurant attacks

12/11/2022 | 05:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - A Mauritanian man who received a death penalty in Mali for involvement in attacks that killed dozens including an American in 2015, was extradited to the United States to face a six-count indictment related to the same crime, the Justice Department said on Saturday.

Fawaz Ould Ahmed was taken into custody by the United States and brought to New York on Friday, the Justice Department said in a statement. Ahmed received a death penalty in Mali after pleading guilty to planning and executing the deadly attacks targeting Westerners.

Ahmed, 44, faces charges including the murder of U.S. citizen Anita Ashok Datar and conspiracy to provide support to U.S.-designated terrorist organizations Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and al Mourabitoun, according to the Justice Department.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James R. Cho ordered that Ahmed be detained pending trial.

Ahmed "now faces justice in a U.S. courtroom for the carnage that was carried out allegedly at his direction," U.S. Attorney Breon Peace in Brooklyn said in the statement.

Ahmed told a Malian court in 2020 he carried out an attack on La Terrace restaurant that killed five and that he was also involved in planning a raid at Hotel Byblos in the town of Sevare and another at Bamako's Radisson Blu hotel.

The Justice Department said a total of 38 people had died in the three incidents.

"The defendant's alleged actions -- inhumanely plotting and carrying out ruthless terrorist attacks -- were not forgotten and will not be forgiven," said FBI assistant director-in-charge Michael Driscoll.

The attacks in 2015, just months after Islamist militants in Paris stormed the offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and shot dead 12 people, marked a brazen new phase in jihadist operations across West Africa. The campaign hit top hotels and destinations frequented by Western tourists, aid workers and diplomats, which were no longer considered safe.

Ahmed told the Malian court that he did not regret the attacks and that he had been seeking revenge for cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad printed in Charlie Hebdo.

He was captured in Bamako in 2016 as he was preparing to carry out another attack armed with grenades and a suitcase filled with weapons on behalf of al Mourabitoun, Reuters has reported, citing local authorities.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Ismail Shakil


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.29% 471.27 Real-time Quote.-12.20%
EVERSOURCE ENERGY -0.64% 84.05 Delayed Quote.-7.02%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.12% 155.27 Real-time Quote.-11.31%
Latest news "Economy"
05:42aThree killed in shooting at Rome residents' meeting
RE
05:34aLa production nucléaire française dépasse les 40 GW - RTE
RE
05:23aU.S. indicts Mauritanian man for role in deadly Mali restaurant attacks
RE
05:04aJapan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander
RE
05:00aFrench nuclear production surpasses 40 GW - grid operator
RE
04:38aSearch for survivors after Jersey explosion moves to recovery operation - fire service
RE
04:35aSaudi energy minister sees no clear results yet from Russia price cap
RE
04:21aMore than 500 migrants arrive in Italy as rescue ships dock
RE
04:12aGas producers seek urgent talks with Australian prime minister
RE
04:10aBritain's foreign minister: Ukraine peace talks can't be used as cover for Russian rearmament
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1French nuclear production surpasses 40 GW - grid operator
2Gas producers seek urgent talks with Australian prime minister
3U.S. bars Russian diplomats from Soviet graves on Alaska base - TASS
4Australia's Telstra suffers privacy breach, 132,000 customers impacted
5Ukraine attacks occupied Melitopol, Russian side says two killed

HOT NEWS