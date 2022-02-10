U.S. inflation data hits tech stocks, lifts benchmark yields

U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in January, leading to the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years, which could fuel financial market speculation for a 50 basis points interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month.

Wall Street retreated. Tech stocks, which boosted U.S. shares to steep gains earlier this week, were down about 1.2%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 146.32 points, or 0.41%, to 35,621.74, the S&P 500 lost 24.43 points, or 0.53%, to 4,562.75 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 78.71 points, or 0.54%, to 14,411.66 by 11:15 a.m. EST.

The MSCI world equity index clung to gains and Europe's STOXX retreated in choppy dealings, down 0.25%. European tech shares fell 1.14%.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.36% and the German DAX rose 0.26%.

"While inflation continued to overshoot the Fed's target in January, fundamental drivers of inflation are starting to improve," said Bill Adams, Chief Economist for Comerica Bank. "Remember, a big part of the surge in prices was from shortages, and the economy is making big strides to reduce shortages."

A pullback in government bond yields in recent days and a tech-fuelled rebound had supported the broader stock market rally this week.

But most markets remain down sharply for the year - the tech-dominated Nasdaq 100 by 8% - after a January in which investors panicked about the impact of higher rates and less cheap money on highly valued shares.

The Fed is broadly expected to begin raising rates at its March meeting.

Federal funds rate futures have increased the chances of a half percentage-point tightening by the Federal Reserve at next month's meeting following hotter-than-expected U.S. consumer prices data for January.

In Asia, Chinese blue chips lost 0.26% as investors took profits and worries about U.S. sanctions continued to weigh on sentiment.

Japan's blue-chip Nikkei closed 0.42% higher.

BENCHMARK YIELDS HIT FRESH HIGHS

Long-term bond yields had been continuing Wednesday's retreat when U.S. inflation data sent them whipsawing. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note topped 2% for the first time since August 2019. [US/]

Germany's benchmark 10-year yield soared to its highest since December 2018. [GOVD/EUR]

Bond yields have been climbing as investors anticipate the Fed will begin to tighten monetary policy, starting with an interest rate hike in March, as well as expectations the U.S. central bank will begin to wind down its balance sheet.

In a reminder that many central banks remain concerned about rising rates, the Bank of Japan announced that it would buy an unlimited amount of 10-year government bonds at 0.25%..

The 10-year government bond yield hit 0.23% on Thursday, the highest since 2016 and close to the implicit 0.25% cap the BOJ set around its target of 0%, before easing back.

The yen was up 0.28% against the dollar.

Sweden's central bank kept its policy broadly unchanged, saying it was too early to withdraw support for the economy and that surging inflation was temporary.

Other currencies were largely in a holding pattern ahead of the inflation release, with the dollar index down 0.4%. [FRX/]

"We think there aren't many downside risks to the dollar from today's release ... as a slightly below consensus read should do very little to dent expectations on Fed tightening," ING analysts wrote in a research note.

"Instead, CPI numbers could be the trigger for markets to make a conviction call on a >2.0% terminal rate."

The euro rose 0.61%, <EUR=EBS> while sterling added 0.72%.

Gold rose. Spot prices were up 0.32% at $1,838.34 an ounce as the U.S. data boosted its appeal as an inflation hedge. [GOL/]

Crude oil rose with Brent futures up $1.21, or up 1.32%, at $92.76 a barrel. U.S. crude was last up $1.61, or up 1.8%, at $91.27.

(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Macfie)

By Chris Prentice and Tommy Wilkes