U.S. infrastructure bill makes power broker of transportation chief Buttigieg

WASHINGTON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The $1 trillion
infrastructure bill passed by Congress on Friday is the largest
U.S. investment in roads, rail lines and other transportation
networks in decades. It also gives some members of President Joe
Biden's administration unprecedented control over how it is
spent.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will control $126
billion in new spending over the next five years, according to a
Reuters tally -- more than one-fifth of the new spending
authorized by the law.
That's a dramatic shift from the current transportation
budget, which mostly doles out most transportation aid to state
governments, which decide how and where it is put to use.
Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, will
oversee roughly $25 billion each year through competitive grant
programs that allow his agency to pick and choose which projects
get funding. It represents a fourfold increase from current
discretionary spending, a dramatic boost for a Cabinet position
that has historically drawn little public attention.
"We've never had a (transportation) secretary who's had that
much authority before," said Jeff Davis, an analyst at the Eno
Center for Transportation, a Washington-based think tank.
At a White House briefing on Monday, Buttigieg said the
Transportation Department would favor projects that reduce
greenhouse gases, increase safety, boost job creation or advance
racial equity.
"What you're going to see ... is an emphasis on projects
that, taken together, give us extra value in the priorities of
this administration," he said.
One example: The administration awarded $40 million to
Henderson, Nevada, this summer to transform a busy highway that
cuts through a poor neighborhood into a boulevard with bike
lanes, pedestrian improvements and dedicated transit lanes.
The award will enable the city to finish the job 3-1/2 years
earlier than it would have otherwise, according to Ed McGuire,
the city's public works director.
The improved streetscape will attract businesses, while
lower speed limits will cut down on fatal accidents, he said.
"It's a huge improvement to that part of the community," he
said.
As a 2020 presidential candidate, Buttigieg touted his
efforts as South Bend mayor to revitalize the city's downtown
through pedestrian improvements, and he has been spotted
bicycling to work in Washington.
He is seen in Democratic circles as a possible presidential
candidate in the future. People close to Buttigieg tell Reuters
the transportation secretary is using his position to build
relationships with mayors of midsize American cities who could
later be helpful if he runs again.
STIFF COMPETITION
Demand for the Transportation Department's competitive
grants is already high. The agency says it considered 157
eligible projects this year for INFRA, the program that funded
the Henderson highway makeover. A total of 24 won funding.
The administration will get $1.5 billion for INFRA next
year, a 50% increase.
"For every dollar we have to give out, there are about 10 in
impressive applications coming in," Buttigieg said.
The new law also expands other existing competitive grants
and creates new programs to repair bridges, reduce roadway
deaths, upgrade airport terminals, and reconnect inner-city
neighborhoods that were displaced https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-BIDEN/INFRASTRUCTURE-FREEWAYS/qzjpqbzzyvx/index.html
by the freeway-building boom of the 20th century, among other
areas.
Researchers have found that states that vote for the
president in power have gotten more of these competitive
transportation dollars under past administrations.
Christopher Lawrence, a political science professor at
Middle Georgia State University, found that states that voted
for Democratic President Barack Obama in the 2008 and 2012
elections received a majority of the funds awarded under his
administration's TIGER grant program, which supported projects
that had a "significant" regional or national impact. The
administration highlighted new light rail lines and bike lanes
in urban areas.
After Trump won election in 2016, his administration renamed
the program BUILD and steered more money toward rural areas.
States that voted for him then received most of the money,
Lawrence found.
A Transportation Department official, speaking on condition
of anonymity, said the agency has improved its internal controls
to make sure the projects it selects are worthy investments that
follow the guidelines laid out by Congress. The department will
work with independent watchdogs as well, the official said.
State officials say the DOT's increase in discretionary
funds could potentially make funding less predictable for years
to come. After all, the infrastructure package will be in place
in 2026 - two years after the next presidential election.
"With these big discretionary programs, you're going to see
shifts based on who's sitting in the White House," said Jim
Tymon, executive director of the American Association of State
Highway and Transit Officials.
"We're going to see that on a scale that we haven't seen
before."
(Reporting by Andy Sullivan; additional reporting by Jarrett
Renshaw, Jason Lange and Jeff Mason; Editing by Heather Timmons
and Jonathan Oatis)