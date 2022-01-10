Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. insurers must cover eight at-home COVID tests per person monthly - White House

01/10/2022 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A woman takes a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at pop-up testing site in Brooklyn, New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Insurance companies will be required to cover eight over-the-counter at-home coronavirus tests per person each month starting Saturday, the Biden administration said, expanding access to highly sought-after kits as Americans grapple with a surge in coronavirus cases.

The White House also said on Monday that there is no limit to the number of COVID-19 tests, including at-home tests, that insurers must cover if they are ordered or administered by a health care provider.

The measures are part of a bid by President Joe Biden to make testing more widely available to Americans facing soaring coronavirus cases due to the highly infectious Omicron variant.

In a speech in December, Biden outlined plans to distribute 500 million at-home coronavirus test kits and stand up new federal testing sites, adding to the 20,000 already in existence. However, experts decried the announcement as "too little too late" amid testing shortages nationwide.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that Americans should be able to order the tests online later this month, noting that all contracts for rapid tests should be awarded over the next two weeks. The first was signed last week.

Under the insurer coverage plan announced Monday, the administration said that insurers are still required to reimburse tests purchased by consumers outside of their network, at a rate of up to $12 per individual test.

It was not immediately clear what incentives were offered to insurers to agree to the plan. The Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Eric Beech and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pBUY THE DIP : Wall Street sell-off presents opportunity - JPM
RE
05:56pFrom ambulance delays to transit disruptions, COVID-19 absences hit Canada's public services
RE
05:54pN.Korea fired unidentified projectile off east coast -S.Korea military
RE
05:54pCryptocurrencies post record outflows in first week of 2022 -CoinShares
RE
05:52pUnion wins representation at second U.S. Starbucks location
RE
05:50pU.S. insurers must cover eight at-home COVID tests per person monthly - White House
RE
05:49pJPMorgan's Dimon warns unvaccinated New York staff could be terminated
RE
05:45pChina's Evergrande scrambles to avoid new default, Shimao hoists 'for sale' sign
RE
05:42pStocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.13% to 89.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French tech company Atos issues new profit warning, causing its shares ..
2Moderna improves forecast for 2022 sales from COVID-19 vaccine
3Nasdaq ekes out gain in late session comeback
4Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
5Djokovic back in training after winning appeal to stay in Australia

HOT NEWS