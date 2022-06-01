Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
U.S. interior secretary tests positive for COVID

06/01/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
Cabinet members and senior officials speak about the bipartisan infrastructure law at the White House in Washington

(Reuters) -U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said on Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I feel fine and am grateful to be fully vaccinated and twice boosted," she wrote on Twitter.

Haaland, 61, was with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, Memorial Day. The Interior Department said she had not had "close contact" with the president.

Haaland, whose department oversees U.S. public lands and waters, tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms, Interior said in a statement. She last tested negative on Monday during a visit to the White House.

Haaland had been traveling in Nevada on Tuesday and has canceled the rest of her trip, her agency said.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom and Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Bernard Orr)


© Reuters 2022
