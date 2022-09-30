U.S. investors brace for more wild market gyrations after dizzying Q3

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - In a year of wild market
swings, the third quarter of 2022 was a time when events took a
truly extraordinary turn.
As the Federal Reserve ratcheted up its monetary policy
tightening to tame the worst inflation in decades, U.S. Treasury
yields shot to their highest levels in more than a decade and
stocks reversed a summer rally to plumb fresh depths.
The S&P 500 is down nearly 25% year-to-date, while
yields on the benchmark 10 year Treasury note, which
move inversely to bond prices, recently hit their highest level
since 2008.
Outside the United States, the soaring dollar spurred big
declines in global currencies, pushing Japan to support the yen
for the first time in years. A slump in British government bond
prices, meanwhile, forced the Bank of England to carry out
temporary purchases of long-dated gilts.
Many investors are looking to the next three months with
trepidation, betting the selloff in U.S. stocks will continue
until there are signs the Fed is winning its battle against
inflation.
Yet the last quarter of the year has often been a beneficial
time for U.S. equities, spurring hopes that markets may have
already seen the worst of the selloff.
PASS THE DIP
The strategy of buying stock market dips yielded rich
rewards for investors in the past but failed badly in 2022: the
S&P 500 has rallied by 6% or more four times this year and went
on to make a fresh low in each instance.
The third quarter saw the index rise by nearly 14% before
reversing to make a fresh two-year low in September after
investors recalibrated their expectations for even more
aggressive Fed tightening.
LOOK OUT BELOW?
With several big Wall Street banks expecting the benchmark
index to end the year below current levels - Bank of America and
Goldman Sachs both recently published year-end targets of 3,600
- the outlook for dip-buying remains murky.
In addition, the current bear market, which has so far
lasted 269 days and notched a peak-to-trough decline of about
25%, is still relatively short and shallow compared with past
drops. Since 1950, the average bear market has lasted 391 days
with an average peak-to-trough drop of 35.6%, according to
Yardeni Research.
LOOK TO BONDS
Though equities have been volatile, the gyrations in bond
markets have been comparatively worse.
The ICE BofAML U.S. Bond Market Option Volatility Estimate
Index shot to its highest level since March 2020 as the
ICE BofA US Treasury index is on track for its
biggest annual drop on record.
By comparison, the Cboe Volatility Index - the
so-called Wall Street "fear gauge" - has failed to scale its
March peak.
Some investors believe stock turbulence will continue until
bond markets calm down.
"I think there is a good scenario where once we get through
the bond market violence, we get to a more tradable bottom (for
stocks)," said Michael Purves, chief executive at Tallbacken
Capital Advisors in New York.
…AND THE DOLLAR
Soaring U.S. interest rates, a relatively robust American
economy and investors' reach for safe haven amidst a rise in
financial market volatility has boosted the U.S. dollar – to the
detriment of other global currencies.
The greenback is up about 7% for the quarter against a
basket of currencies and stands near its highest level since May
2002. The dollar’s strength has prompted the Bank of Japan to
shore up the yen through interventions while also presenting an
earnings headwind for U.S. corporates.
"Market risk-takers are grappling with the double-barreled
threat of persistent dollar strength and dramatically higher
interest rates," Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset
Capital, said in a note.
EARNINGS TEST
Third quarter earnings may present another obstacle to
markets, as companies factor in everything from dollar-fueled
currency headwinds to supply chain issues.
Analysts have become more downbeat on third quarter profit
growth, with consensus estimates falling to 4.6% from 7.2% in
early August, according to Refinitiv IBES. So far, that is only
slightly worse than the median 2.2 percentage point decline
ahead of reporting periods historically, yet warnings from
companies such as FedEX and Ford have hinted at
the possibility of more pain to come.
'TIS THE SEASON
The calendar may offer weary stock investors some hope.
The fourth quarter is historically the best period for
returns for major U.S. stock indexes, with the S&P 500
averaging a 4.2% gain since 1949, according to the Stock
Trader's Almanac.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by
Ira Iosebashvili and Marguerita Choy)