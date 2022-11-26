U.S. issues expanded license to allow Chevron to import Venezuelan oil

(Adds details, comments from U.S. officials, analyst)
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp
on Saturday received an expanded U.S. license allowing
the second-largest U.S. oil company to resume production in
Venezuela and to import the South American country's crude into
the United States.
The decision allows Chevron to revive existing oil projects
in the U.S.-sanctioned country and bring new oil supplies to
refiners in the United States. However, it restricts cash
payments to Venezuela, which could reduce the amount of oil
available to Chevron.
License terms are designed to prevent Venezuelan
state-run oil firm PDVSA from receiving proceeds from Chevron's
Venezuelan petroleum sales, U.S. officials said. The license
lasts for six months and will be automatically renewed monthly
thereafter, according to the U.S. Treasury.
A Chevron spokesperson said the company was reviewing
the license terms and declined immediate comment.
The U.S. issued the license on the same day that
Venezuela and opposition leaders began a political dialog in
Mexico City by agreeing to ask the United Nations to oversee a
fund to help provide food, health care and infrastructure to
Venezuelans.
Terms bar Chevron from helping the OPEC member develop
new oilfields but provides a way for the company to recoup some
of the billions of dollars owed by PDVSA through the oil sales.
The United States said it reserved the right to rescind or
revoke the license at any time.
"This action reflects longstanding U.S. policy to provide
targeted sanctions relief based on concrete steps that alleviate
the suffering of the Venezuelan people and support the
restoration of democracy," the U.S. Treasury Department
statement said in a statement.
The authorization could provide limited new supplies of
crude to a market now struggling to replace Russian barrels
shunned by Western buyers over its invasion of Ukraine. Chevron
and other U.S. oil refiners could benefit from supplies of
Venezuela's heavy crude flowing to their U.S. Gulf Coast
processing plants.
Analysts cautioned Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
is likely to bristle at the restrictions included in the
license, including the lack of cash payments that his
administration sought. Proceeds due Venezuela from Chevron's oil
sales would go into a humanitarian fund rather than to PDVSA.
Terms will "require significant reporting by Chevron on
financial operations of their joint ventures to ensure
transparency," a U.S. official said, adding other sanctions on
Venezuela and its officials remain in place.
"There is not a big incentive in the short term" for
Venezuela, said Francisco Monaldi, an expert on Latin American
energy policy at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public
Policy. Terms could be relaxed over time depending on how the
talks in Mexico City proceed.
"We'll see how Maduro's government reacts to it and how
many cargoes will be assigned to Chevron after," Monaldi said.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis
and Gary McWilliams;
Editing by Marguerita Choy)