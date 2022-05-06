U.S. job growth solid in April; unemployment rate steady at 3.6%

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. job growth increased more
than expected in April, underscoring the economy's strong
fundamentals despite a contraction in gross domestic product in
the first quarter.
Nonfarm payrolls rose by 428,000 jobs last month, the Labor
Department said in its closely watched employment report on
Friday. Data for March was revised slightly lower to show
428,000 jobs added instead of 431,000 as previously reported.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising by
391,000 jobs. Estimates ranged from as low as 188,000 to as high
as 517,000. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6%.
"It is ambiguous whether larger employment gains would be a
cause for concern for the Fed or a source of relief," said Lou
Crandall, chief economist with Wrightson ICAP in Jersey City.
"Stronger growth that reflects a willingness by individuals
to return to the workforce would tend to dampen labor costs,
while growth induced by higher wage offers by employers pinched
by labor shortages would have the opposite effect."
The Federal Reserve is trying to tighten monetary policy to
bring down inflation without tipping the economy into recession.
The U.S. central bank on Wednesday raised its policy
interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest hike in 22
years, and said the Fed would begin trimming its bond holdings
next month. It started raising rates in March. Fed Chair Jerome
Powell told reporters that "the labor market is extremely tight,
and inflation is much too high."
Last month's job gains underscored the economy's strong
fundamentals despite output shrinking in the first quarter under
the weight of a record trade deficit.
There were a record 11.5 million job openings on the last
day of March, which widened the jobs-workers gap to an all-time
high of 3.4% of the labor force from 3.1% in February.
Average hourly earnings increased 0.3% after advancing 0.5%
in March. That lowered the year-on-year increase in wages to a
still-robust 5.5% from 5.6% in March.
Compensation for American workers logged its largest
increase in more than three decades in the first quarter,
helping to keep domestic demand supported.
Though Powell on Wednesday said a 75 basis points rate hike
was not on the table, some economists believe the Fed could
raise its benchmark interest rate above its neutral rate,
estimated between 2-3%.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)