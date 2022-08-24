U.S. job growth through March revised higher- BLS

The reading is a preliminary estimate of the BLS' annual "benchmark" revision to the closely watched payrolls data. Once a year, the BLS compares its nonfarm payrolls data, based on monthly surveys of a sample of employers, with a much more complete database of unemployment insurance tax records.

A final benchmark revision will be released in February along with the BLS' report on employment for January. Government statisticians will use the final benchmark count to revise payroll data for months both prior to and after March.

