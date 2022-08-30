U.S. job openings rise in July; consumer confidence rebounds

* Job openings increase 199,000 to 11.239 million in July
* June data revised up to 11.040 million from 10.698 million
* Consumer confidence rises in August; buying plans increase
* Annual house price growth remains strong in June
WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings increased
in July and data for the prior month was revised sharply higher,
pointing to persistently strong demand for labor that is giving
the Federal Reserve cover to maintain its aggressive interest
rate increases.
The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover
Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday, showed there were 2 jobs
for every unemployed person last month, pointing to extremely
tight labor market conditions. Millions continued to voluntarily
quit their jobs, a sign of confidence in the labor market.
"The Fed has front-loaded its monetary restraint this year
to an unprecedented degree and the economy isn't giving them any
reason to hold back," said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist
at FWDBONDS in New York. "The labor market is strong as a bull,
two jobs out there for the unemployed to choose from."
Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased 199,000
to 11.239 million on the last day of July. Data for June was
revised higher to show 11.040 million job openings instead of
the previously reported 10.698 million. Economists polled by
Reuters had forecast 10.450 million vacancies.
There were an additional 81,000 job openings in the
transportation, warehousing and utilities industries last month.
Job openings increased by 53,000 in the arts, entertainment and
recreation sector, while the federal government had 47,000 more
openings and state and local government education had an
additional 42,000 unfilled jobs. But job openings decreased by
47,000 in the durable goods manufacturing industry.
The Fed is trying to cool demand for labor and the overall
economy to bring inflation down to its 2% target.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned last week that Americans were
headed for a painful period of slow economic growth and possibly
rising unemployment as the U.S. central bank aggressively raises
interest rates in a bid to bring supply and demand back into
balance. The Fed has raised its policy rate by 225 basis points
since March.
The job openings rate climbed to 6.9% last month from 6.8%
in June. Hiring slipped to 6.382 million from 6.456 million in
June, keeping the hiring rate unchanged at 4.2%
Layoffs dropped to 1.398 million from 1.400 million in June.
About 4.179 million people quit their jobs, down from 4.253
million in June. The quits rate, viewed by policymakers and
economists as a measure of job market confidence, dipped to
2.7% from 2.8% in June.
There was a jump in resignations in the transportation,
warehousing and utilities industries. But fewer workers quit in
the healthcare and social assistance category as well as in
state and local government education.
Confidence in the labor market was underscored by a separate
report from the Conference Board on Tuesday showing its
so-called labor market differential, derived from data on
respondents' views on whether jobs are plentiful or hard to get,
edged down to a still-high 36.6 this month from a reading of
36.8 in July. This measure correlates to the unemployment rate
from the Labor Department.
U.S. stocks fell on the data. The dollar was largely
unchanged against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices
were mixed.
"Markets will misread this report as an indication that the
Fed will hike rates more than expected," said Jamie Cox,
managing partner at Harris Financial Group in Richmond,
Virginia. "The Fed is prone to mistakes and there is a very good
chance that inflation comes down for reasons other than rate
increases."
VACATION PLANS INCREASE
The Conference Board's overall consumer confidence index
rebounded to 103.2 this month from 95.3 in July, ending three
straight monthly declines. Economists had forecast the index
would climb to 97.7. Consumers' inflation expectations over the
next 12 months fell to 7.0% from 7.4% in July.
Despite the high inflation expectations, the share of
consumers planning to go on vacation over the next six months
increased to an eight-month high.
There was also an increase in the share of consumers
planning to buy motor vehicles as well as major household
appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, dryers and
televisions over the next six months, which could keep consumer
spending supported in the third quarter and the economy growing.
Moderate consumer spending helped to blunt some of the hit
on the economy from a sharp slowdown in the pace of inventory
accumulation by businesses in the second quarter because of
bottlenecks in supply chains. Gross domestic product fell at
0.6% annualized rate last quarter after contracting at a 1.6%
pace in the January-March quarter.
Despite higher mortgage rates resulting from the Fed's
aggressive monetary policy posture, more consumers planned to
buy a house over the next six months. That suggests that annual
house price growth could remain elevated, despite some
moderation in the pace of monthly house price inflation.
A third report on Tuesday showed the S&P CoreLogic
Case-Shiller national home price index increased 18.0% on a
year-on-year basis in June after surging 19.9% in May.
The strong annual house price growth was corroborated by a
fourth report from the Federal Housing Finance Agency showing
home prices increased 16.2% in the 12 months through June after
rising 18.3 in May.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)