Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. job openings surge to new record high, hiring rises

08/09/2021 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Career center reopens for in-person appointments in Kentucky

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. job openings jumped to a fresh record high in June and hiring also increased, an indication that the supply constraints that have held back the labor market remain elevated even as the pace of the economic recovery gathers momentum.

Job openings, a measure of labor demand, shot up by 590,000 to 10.1 million on the last day of June, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Monday.

Hiring also rose to 6.7 million in June from 6.0 million in the prior month. The government reported on Friday that job growth accelerated in July as U.S. employers hired the most workers in nearly a year and continued to raise wages.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast job openings would rise to 9.28 million in June. Vacancies increased in all four regions and the job openings rate rose to 6.5% from 6.1%.

The high number of job openings has been fueled by the speed from which the economy has emerged from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, which upended many businesses as restrictions and fears of the virus kept people home.

But the number of people re-entering the workforce has lagged job openings. Generous unemployment benefits, childcare issues and lingering worries about the virus may all have played a part, with economists generally expecting a bump in hiring as schools reopen and crisis-era unemployment benefits come to an end.

The largest increases in vacancies in June were in professional and business services, retail trade and accommodation and food services.

The rise in hiring was led by retail trade, with 291,000 more positions filled, while state and local government education filled 94,000 jobs.

Worries remain, however, that a resurgence in infections, driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, could once again discourage some unemployed people from returning to the labor force.

The report also showed the number of people voluntarily leaving their employment in June increased to 3.9 million from 3.6 million in May. The quits rate is usually seen as a barometer of job market confidence. The number of people quitting their jobs is well above pre-pandemic levels.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:36aBioNTech says vaccine repeats beat devising new one for now
RE
11:30aBostic says he thinks fed could start to taper purchases between october and december, but open to moving it forward
RE
11:30aBostic says he is open to the idea that if the delta variant comes through in a more difficult and challenging ways policy may need to be adjusted
RE
11:30aBostic says he does not expect delta variant to lead to widespread shutdowns seen last year, so could lead to slower momentum but not a contraction
RE
11:30aBostic says he would be in favor of completing the taper in a shorter period than what was done in previous rounds
RE
11:30aBostic says he is in favor of a balanced approach of tapering treasury purchases and mortgage-backed security purchases at the same rate
RE
11:30aBostic says 'substantial further progress' goal on inflation has effectively been met
RE
11:30aFed's bostic says he expects interest rates could be lifted in late 2022 if the economy continues to improve
RE
11:30aBostic says fed could achieve 'substantial further progress' on employment if there are is another month or two of strong jobs gains
RE
11:29aU.S., China trade barbs at U.N. over South China Sea
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: AMC, AMD, Greggs, Roku, Tesla...
3Oil slides almost 3% on China virus curbs and strong dollar
4BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION : BARRICK GOLD: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : S.Korea apologises as Moderna halves August COVID-19 vaccine shipments

HOT NEWS