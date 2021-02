"It just underscores the cost of inaction. I mean when you're adding 29,000 jobs a month on average over the past three months. That is a labor market stall," Bernstein, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), told CNBC.

"This report underscores the urgency of the American rescue plan."

