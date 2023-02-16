U.S. judge asks for proposed orders restricting Bankman-Fried's internet use

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday
asked prosecutors and Sam Bankman-Fried's defense lawyers to
send him proposed orders next week for new restrictions on the
indicted FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder's internet use
while out on bail.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan on Wednesday urged U.S.
District Judge Lewis Kaplan to bar him from using the internet
except to review evidence against him or use email on his Gmail
account, citing his use of a virtual private network (VPN).
Prosecutors say he may be trying to hide some of his online
activity.
Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to fraud charges.
Kaplan has banned the 30-year-old former billionaire from
contacting current or former employees at his now-bankrupt
exchange and Alameda Research hedge fund, and from using
encrypted messaging apps such as Signal that let users
auto-delete messages.
On Tuesday, Kaplan banned Bankman-Fried from using VPNs
which can disguise an internet user's location.
But on Wednesday, prosecutors said the current
conditions "leave too much room for inappropriate conduct."
Prosecutors have raised concerns he may be trying to tamper
with witnesses ahead of his October trial on charges of
diverting billions of dollars in FTX customer funds to Alameda.
Bankman-Fried's lawyers said his attempts to contact FTX's
current chief executive and general counsel were efforts to
help, not interfere. They said he used a VPN to watch National
Football League playoff games on an international subscription
he had bought while living in the Bahamas.
The defense nonetheless proposed adding a bail condition
that barred him from using a VPN unless one was needed to access
evidence to prepare his defense. They proposed letting him
communicate by phone, email, SMS text messaging and Twitter
direct messaging, while disabling iMessage on his phone.
FTX collapsed in November as customers raced to withdraw
funds amid concerns about commingling of their deposits with
Alameda assets. Bankman-Fried has acknowledged inadequate risk
management, but said he did not steal any funds.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis
and Daniel Wallis)