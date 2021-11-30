Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. judge asks if owners of opioid maker Purdue abused bankruptcy to shield assets

11/30/2021 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Bottles of prescription painkiller OxyContin made by Purdue Pharma LP sit on a shelf at a local pharmacy in Provo

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday questioned whether members of the Sackler family that owned Purdue Pharma abused the bankruptcy system, as she considers whether to overturn a ruling that shielded the Sacklers from liability over the opioid epidemic.

U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan said she wanted more information about more than $10 billion that the Sacklers, according to court documents, received from Purdue between 2008 and 2018, when they left the company's board.

"I'm looking for whether there was abuse," she said during a hearing.

One Sackler family lawyer replied that there was no evidence to suggest abuse. The Sacklers have denied wrongdoing and did not themselves file for bankruptcy. They contributed $4.5 billion to the bankruptcy settlement in exchange for protection against future litigation.

McMahon's remarks came during arguments over appeals of a bankruptcy court's approval in September of Purdue's reorganization plan, which included releases of future opioid-related civil claims against the Sacklers.

The U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog and a small group of states are challenging the plan's approval, claiming the Sacklers should not receive the legal protections it provides.

McMahon suggested that the Sacklers may have protected their wealth by taking as much money from Purdue as they could in the years before the bankruptcy.

"People were aware claims were going to be asserted. Advisors told them to take steps to protect the family," she said.

A lawyer for the Mortimer Sackler side of the family, Maura Monaghan of Debevoise & Plimpton, told the judge there was "not a shred of evidence" that the Sacklers made any decisions with the intention that Purdue would ultimately wind up in bankruptcy. She noted that the Sacklers left the Purdue board in 2018, before the 2019 bankruptcy filing, and that the last distributions they received from the company occurred around 2016.

Monaghan said the judge's concern about potential bankruptcy abuse "would be based on nothing but speculation."

But the judge said she may send the matter back to the bankruptcy judge who approved the deal this fall.

Around 500,000 people have died from opioid overdoses since 1999, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Purdue filed for bankruptcy in September 2019 in the face of 3,000 lawsuits accusing it and Sacklers of contributing to the opioid crisis.

(Reporting by Maria Chutchian; Editing by Noeleen Walder and David Gregorio)

By Maria Chutchian


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pOfficial correction-people who are not fully vaccinated and at risk of developing severe covid-19 disease, including those 60 years or older or who have comorbidities, should be advised to postpone travel - who statement (adds 'not fully vaccinated')
RE
05:53pSalesforce.com inc's co-ceo bret taylor says number of customers on slack who spent over $100,000 was up 44% year-over-year - conf call
RE
05:52pU.S. judge asks if owners of opioid maker Purdue abused bankruptcy to shield assets
RE
05:52pTheranos' Holmes questioned at trial about Balwani relationship
RE
05:51pNew York accuses Amazon of backsliding over worker safety, seeks monitor
RE
05:49pGlobal markets rocked by taper talk, COVID fears
RE
05:43pPfizer seeks U.S. authorization of COVID-19 booster shots for 16, 17 year olds
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.72% to 89.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Lost 1.93% to $1.1340 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 2.84% to $1.3301 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Powell places faster bond-buying taper on Fed's Christmas table
2Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, Beyond Meat, Booking, Merck, Pfizer...
3Robinhood, others win dismissal of meme stock 'short squeeze' lawsuit
4Cyber Monday spending expected to slow as shoppers see fewer deals
5EMEA Morning Briefing : UPDATE: Stocks to Fall, Moderna CEO Says Existi..

HOT NEWS