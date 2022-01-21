U.S. judge blocks Biden federal employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Jan 21 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Texas ruled on Friday
that President Joe Biden could not require federal employees to
be vaccinated against COVID-19 and blocked the government from
disciplining employees who failed to comply.
Biden issued an order requiring about 3.5 million workers to
get vaccinated by Nov. 22 barring a religious or medical
accommodation - or else face discipline or firing.
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown said the question was
whether Biden could "require millions of federal employees to
undergo a medical procedure as a condition of their employment.
That, under the current state of the law as just recently
expressed by the Supreme Court, is a bridge too far."
Brown, based in Galveston and appointed by former President
Donald Trump, said the government could protect public health
with less invasive measures, such as masking and social
distancing.
The ruling is the latest in a series of court decisions to
go against government vaccine requirements.
In mid-January, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the
president's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large
businesses, a policy the conservative justices deemed an
improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans.
The court allowed a separate federal vaccine requirement for
healthcare facilities.
A third major vaccine requirement aimed at employees of
federal contractors was blocked by a federal judge in December.
The Biden administration has struggled to contain COVID-19,
which has killed more than 800,000 people in the United States
and weighed heavily on the economy.
Many large employers such as United Airlines and Tyson Foods
Inc have touted their success in using mandates to get nearly
all staff vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Supreme Court ruling that blocked the mandate for larger
businesses prompted some employers, including Starbucks, to
abandon vaccine requirements for staff.
(Reporting by David Shepardson and Diane Bartz; writing by Tom
Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Howard Goller)