U.S. judge blocks Biden measure for calculating climate risks

Feb 11 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday blocked for now
the Biden administration from restoring Obama-era values for
calculating the cost of climate change in the government's
permitting, investment and regulatory decisions.
The preliminary ruling by a U.S. District Court judge in
Louisiana is a blow to President Joe Biden's efforts to factor
the risks of climate change into federal decision-making.
The "social cost of greenhouse gases" estimate is used in
rule-making processes and permitting decisions to estimate
economic damages associated with a rise in greenhouse gas
emissions. Those could include things like impacts to
agricultural productivity or property damage from increased
flood risk.
The decision reverts the government's social cost of
greenhouse gases emitted to the $10 or less per ton imposed by
the Trump administration, from about $50 per ton.
In his order, Judge James Cain said Biden lacked the
authority to make such a substantial change through executive
order and violated federal law by imposing new rules without
seeking public comment.
"The President lacks power to promulgate fundamentally
transformative legislative rules in areas of vast political,
social, and economic importance," Cain wrote.
The White House had raised the value shortly after Biden
took office last year, but a group of Republican states sued,
saying the administration broke the law by changing the value
without giving the public an opportunity to weigh in. The states
argued that the higher cost would stall development and cost
jobs in their states.
Cain, in justifying his preliminary injunction, found that
the suing states had shown that the change would harm their
"ability to purchase affordable energy," and specifically said
Louisiana would have fewer funds to maintain its coastline.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Leslie Adler)