U.S. judge blocks expulsions of migrant families under Trump-era order

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. district judge on
Thursday blocked the expulsion of migrant families caught
crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, exempting them from an order
put in place by former President Donald Trump's administration
early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Judge Emmett Sullivan said the block of the order would go
into effect in 14 days.
U.S. President Joe Biden has faced growing pressure from
some immigration advocates, health experts and fellow Democrats
to end the so-called Title 42 order that has essentially cut off
access to asylum for hundreds of thousands of migrants.
Title 42, which has been in effect since March 2020, will
still apply to single adults, who represent most of the migrants
arrested trying to enter the United States.
Biden in February exempted unaccompanied children from the
expulsion policy and his administration has been applying it to
fewer families apprehended at the border.
(Reporting by Kristina Cooke; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing
by Mark Porter)