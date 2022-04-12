Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. judge declines to jail two men accused of impersonating federal agents

04/12/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Tuesday declined to jail two men accused of impersonating federal agents and supplying Secret Service personnel with gifts, dealing a blow to prosecutors who had argued that the defendants pose a danger and should be detained.

Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, were arrested last week and are accused of providing gifts worth thousands of dollars such as rent-free apartments and iPhones to Secret Service agents, including one who protected first lady Jill Biden. The Secret Service is the agency responsible for protecting the president and other top U.S. officials.

"There's been no showing that national security information has been compromised," U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Harvey said.

Harvey ordered both men to remain in home confinement, subject to GPS monitoring, with their parents and that they surrender their passports and stay away from airports and embassies. Harvey agreed to stay his order until Wednesday morning while the government mulls whether to appeal.

The judge said prosecutors did not prove that the defendants tried to infiltrate the Secret Service with nefarious purposes, and noted that they were so "spectacularly outed" that there is no risk anymore that they can continue to pose as agents.

Harvey said neither defendant is charged with a violent crime and neither one faces a stiff prison term if convicted - all elements that work against the prosecution's claims that they pose a danger to the community. Harvey added that there have been "significantly worse and more dangerous impersonation cases" before the court in the past.

At the same time, Harvey said he does believe prosecutors have enough evidence to secure convictions in the case.

The challenges prosecutors faced in convincing Harvey to detain the defendants appeared to stem, at least in part, from the rushed nature of the investigation.

Earlier on Tuesday, federal prosecutor Joshua Rothstein told the judge that the FBI was forced to move before it was ready against the two after a Secret Service investigator for unclear reasons tipped them off that they were under scrutiny.

In a hearing, Rothstein said the tip-off occurred on April 4 after the Secret Service launched an internal inquiry and placed four agents on administrative leave for accepting gifts from Taherzadeh and Ali.

"An investigator, as part of that internal investigation, reached out to Mr. Taherzadeh via email ... saying that he needed to get information, and Mr. Taherzadeh responded," Rothstein told the judge.

Rothstein did not explain why the Secret Service investigator informed Taherzadeh about the inquiry.

There was no indication the tip-off was intended to protect the defendants, but it prompted the Justice Department to rush the next day for the court's approval for a warrant that preceded the arrests last Wednesday

A Secret Service spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Sarah N. Lynch


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE 0.00% 12.52 Real-time Quote.-25.91%
SECURE, INC. -0.61% 1134 Delayed Quote.-52.05%
STEM, INC. -1.11% 9.81 Delayed Quote.-47.71%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:36pBusiest U.S. port sees record volume ahead of high-stakes labor talks
RE
05:33pU.S. judge declines to jail two men accused of impersonating federal agents
RE
05:31pDogecoin Lost 1.10% to $0.136 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Lost 0.15% to $2987.70 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Lost 0.79% to $39536.27 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pMartin Shkreli's law firm has not been paid, seeks to withdraw
RE
05:28pFinancials Down alongside Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:26pBiden says Americans should not pay price for dictator who "commits genocide"
RE
05:26pDiversifying supply chains from China 'probably good for everyone' -World Bank chief
RE
05:25pConsumer Cos Down After Inflation Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St reverses gains, closes lower as aggressive Fed actions loom
2Nokia to exit the Russian market, no impact to financial outlook
3Fed to raise rates aggressively in coming months, say economists- Reute..
4Construction chemicals maker Sika posts 20% jump in first-quarter sales
5Global stocks pare gains, bond yields slip on inflation data

HOT NEWS